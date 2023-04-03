How many times has Jim Davidson been married? Former Celebrity Big Brother winner splits from wife after 14 years

Jim Davidson, the winner of Celebrity Big Brother, is reportedly "gutted" about his divorce from his wife of 14 years, Michelle Cotton. On Friday, Davidson, who hosted the Generation Game and Big Break, revealed he was going through "divorce no5" at his recent show. A report by the Mirror mentioned that the comedian was feeling "really sad" because he had not been able to successfully work things out with his wife.

Jim Davidson told the publication he was "not thrilled at the idea of going through another public divorce."

Jim Davidson has been married five times

Jim first tied the knot in 1971 with Su Walpole, but due to some differences, the marriage didn't last long and the two got divorced a year later in 1972. They have a daughter, Sarah Walpole-Davidson, whom they co-parent. A couple of years after his first divorce, Davidson got married again, this time to Julie Gullick. The couple was married for five years before they parted ways in 1986.

Within a year, Jim Davidson married Alison Holloway, and their marriage lasted from 1987 to 1988. Having been single for a couple of years, he then tied the knot with Tracy Hilton in 1990. The couple soon became parents to three children, Charlie, Fred, and Elsie. Their marriage lasted 10 years and they parted ways in 2000.

In 2009, Jim Davidson and Michelle Cotton tied the knot. The former has often had to deal with public scrutiny regarding his relationship. Earlier, Jim spoke to Piers Morgan about Cotton and said:

“She’s a very nice person. She’s impatient. She’s fiery like me. She’s a bear poker. And her mum says 'You need that.'”

In response to this, Morgan asked him:

“Do you have it in you to stay with the same woman for the rest of your life?”

Jim Davidson then went silent for a moment, and Morgan criticized him for not answering straight away. Cotton was described as beautiful by Morgan. When Jim heard this, he added:

“There’s loads of beautiful women here. I was joking. I hope I’m with Michelle for the rest of my life. There’s no one better I’d like to spend the rest of my life with. Liz Hurley perhaps. Someone once said to me I’m a great bird puller. Girls like me. I’m excited, or I was. And then when they get to know me, or I get to know them they think 'Oh.'”

He continued:

“They find normality. When the nightclubs and the chartered planes to Paris stop, and when the slippers come out and the dog on the lap, they withdraw their services.”

When Morgan asked Jim if the women were to blame for his previous divorces, he responded immediately with one word, "Absolutely." Jim Davidson also admitted that his attitude could be a factor in the problem.

Davidson's previous four divorces have reportedly cost him about £ 60 million. He made the announcement about his fifth divorce on his Not Yet Cancelled tour. Apart from this, neither he nor Michelle Cotton has released a statement regarding the reason behind their separation.

Poll : 0 votes