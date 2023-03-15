"He's genuinely p**sed off" - Piers Morgan details the 'most terrifying thing' about Manchester City star Erling Haaland 

British broadcast Piers Morgan has lavished praise on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's mentality following his stellar performance against RB Leipzig.

The Cityzens locked horns with the Bundesliga outfit in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash last night (14 March). Pep Guardiola's side breezed past Leipzig to secure a place in the quarter-finals after a 7-0 thrashing.

Haaland was the star of the show as he bagged five goals for Manchester City, while Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne also got on the scoresheet.

Following the encounter, the Norwegian striker was interviewed by Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Thierry Henry on CBS Sports Golazo. Speaking about his performance, Haaland suggested that while he was happy with the number of goals, his desire to score more never faded.

Referencing the Norway international's comments after the match, Morgan wrote on Twitter:

"The most terrifying thing about Erling Haaland is that he’s genuinely p*ssed off he didn’t score more than five goals last night, and very self-critical of missing other chances. Just a stunning winner’s mentality."

Manchester City signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £51 million. The Cityzens have certainly gotten their money's worth for the Norwegian striker as he continues his exceptional goal-scoring form this season.

The former RB Salzburg forward has racked up 28 goals in 26 Premier League appearances for Manchester City this campaign and is on track to win the Golden Boot. Haaland has also netted ten times in the UEFA Champions League for the Cityzens this term.

"I think I can get better" - Erling Haaland's post-match comments after Manchester City's 7-0 victory over RB Leipzig

Haaland appeared humble and even self-critical after the game. The Norwegian forward highlighted his missed chances in the encounter as an aspect of his game that needs to be improved on.

He told CBS Sports Golazo (via the Guardian):

“There is so much potential in this team and I think still we can improve a lot in the game, how we play. It’s an easy thing to say but I could’ve scored more goals. I missed a lot of chances. But the most important thing is the chances [coming] because that is what you want as a striker."

The Manchester City star added:

“I think I can get better at everything. I’ve been missing a lot of chances with my left foot. I had one with the goalkeeper in the first half that I should have scored, so left foot, right foot – I have to be much better at heading, combining, everything."

"But if I had to take one, maybe to help the other players get better. This is something I would love. To put people in better positions.”

Manchester City will next face Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday (18 March).

