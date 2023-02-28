SM Entertainment releases official statement against plagiarism allegations with regard to NCT HOME

On February 8, SM Entertainment unveiled their interactive and exclusive exhibition for NCTzens (NCT's fandom) titled NCT HOME, which will continue until March 26. While many fans had high hopes and expectations for it, its official release elicited conflicting reactions from NCTzens. The agency created movable and controllable face posters for NCT members using Gesture Interactive Video (GIV) technology.

While there is no doubt that this is an impressive technological application, fans felt that others controlling the artists' facial movements and expressions leaned toward an act of objectification for the members. As SM Entertainment received mixed reactions from fans, they were further hit with plagiarism allegations for their usage of GIV from an American start-up, Momenti.

SM Entertainment responds to plagiarism allegations for their use of GIV technology for NCT HOME

The idea behind NCT HOME is to create a one-of-a-kind environment that is completely relevant to NCT and to build its own universe. This construction has involvement from all members of NCT in creating their own aesthetic in the universe. It also had exclusive interviews, pictures, and other creations specifically put together for the exhibition.

Given the core concept of NCT (Neo Cultural Technology), their exploration of the latest and new technology was no surprise to fans. However, many felt that it was a little too disrespectful to the artists, and they were uncomfortable interacting with their use of GIV, expressing how creepy the interactions were.

But soon after, people also noticed a larger issue with the agency's use of this new technology. Many pointed out that the GIV technology was plagiarized from the American start-up company, Momenti. Here's what the company released via LinkedIn:

"Momenti is a content platform that enables interactive content that you can touch and engage with five dimensional media."

Also, according to a report from JBTC, the licensed owner and sole seller of the GIV technology in Korea belongs to Backslash, an affiliate of the start-up Momenti. The report also revealed that eight months ago, the host of NCT HOME, Live Connect, met with Backslash to come to an agreement with the usage of the GIV technology. However, the same was unsuccessful and the collaboration was never agreed upon.

Regardless, SM Entertainment and Live Connect have supposedly gone forward with their usage of GIV technology without reaching out to Backslash. As NCT HOME rolled out, Backslash took notice of their nonconsensual usage of GIV technology and sent a patent infringement warning letter to LiveConnect to continue with the exhibition after removing their usage of GIV.

As many speculated on the stance of SM Entertainment on the issue, they were quick to respond with an official statement attempting to resolve the same.

"We gave the exhibition company, LiveConnect, complete authority over the planning and execution of NCT HOME. We've received an official document from the legal representative of the company that raised the suspicion, and we forwarded it to the planning company with a request for them to fact check and respond."

They continued,

"Currently, the exhibition planning company is directly communication with the company that raised the suspicion, and the related content has been temporarily suspended from the exhibition and replaced with other content. Separately, we are conducting arbitration and review of infringement of rights so that the dispute between the two companies can be quickly resolved."

Though SM has ideally removed itself from the ongoing dispute, people are glad to find that the content carrying plagiarism allegations has been paused from being exhibited until the resolution of the issue. Additionally, fans are happy about the quick response from SM Entertainment as they also hope for a permanent removal of the GIV technology since many fans sit uncomfortably with it.

