Lone Survivor: How many times was Marcus Luttrel shot? Bone chilling details, explored

Lone Survivor, based on Marcus Luttrell's eponymous memoir, is a tale of extraordinary bravery and survival. This story, rooted in the harrowing events of June 28, 2005, during Operation Red Wings, reveals the limits of human endurance and the unbreakable spirit of brotherhood.

The mission, intended to capture a notorious Taliban leader, spiraled into a desperate fight for survival for Luttrell and his fellow SEALs. Furthermore, alone, Marcus survived two gunshots and a broken back. He crawled seven miles alone with injuries, when Mohammad Gulab, a Pashtun village leader, found him and alerted US forces in Afghanistan, who ultimately rescued him.

Lone Survivor: What were the injuries Marcus Luttrell survived?

A still from the movie Lone Survivor (Image via Universal Pictures)

Marcus Luttrell, a Petty Officer and Navy SEAL, was involved in a harrowing incident during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. Luttrell, along with three other Navy SEALs, was on a mission to find Ahmad Shah, a militia leader aligned with the Taliban who was responsible for attacks on American forces.

The four-man SEAL team was inserted by helicopter in the middle of the night into the Kunar Province, near the Pakistan border. Once on the ground, they hiked over 6 miles to reach their observation position above the village where Shah was believed to be hiding.

The mission, however, went awry when they were discovered by local goat herders, compromising the secrecy of their position. After releasing the herders, the SEALs soon found themselves engaged in a fierce firefight against a large Taliban force. During this intense battle, Luttrell sustained multiple injuries from small arms fire and grenade shrapnel.

Lone Survivor: Did Marcus Luttrell fire any rounds at all?

A still from the movie Lone Survivor (Image via Universal Pictures)

Yes, Marcus Luttrell was involved in the firefight and reportedly used his rifle and grenades against the Taliban attackers. However, there is some dispute over the details of the encounter. Luttrell claimed that he fired off nearly all his rounds, expending magazine after magazine from his MK12 rifle, along with half a dozen grenades.

Mohammad Gulab, the Afghan villager who eventually rescued Luttrell, stated that Luttrell was found with all 11 magazines of ammunition for his rifle. This suggests he may not have sent off as many shots as he asserted.

The discrepancies highlight the haziness inevitable in recounting such a traumatic event.

How many people really died in Lone Survivor?

A still from the movie Lone Survivor (Image via Universal Pictures)

The tragic outcome of Operation Red Wings was the loss of 19 American servicemen. This included the three other members of Luttrell's SEAL team - Lieutenant Michael Murphy, Petty Officer 2nd Class Danny Dietz, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Axelson - who were killed early in the battle after being surrounded and outgunned by Taliban fighters.

As news reached command about the embattled SEAL team, planning began immediately for an emergency rescue operation. Army Rangers were mobilized to be inserted by helicopter so they could extract the stranded SEALs. However, the old Soviet-era Chinook helicopters struggled in the high-altitude environment.

As one lumbered over the battle area, it was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade and plummeted to the valley floor, killing all 16 personnel aboard - eight Navy SEALs and eight Army Night Stalkers. Seeing the lead helicopter erupt into flames, the second Chinook quickly turned around, leaving Luttrell, Murph and Axelson to wage their own battle for survival.

By the end, only Luttrell would make it out alive, after six more arduous days evading Taliban fighters. The 19 deaths represented the single largest loss of life for Naval Special Warfare since World War II. The inspirational story of Marcus Luttrell's survival against all odds is a lasting testament to the courage and sacrifice displayed by these elite warriors.

All in all, Marcus' memoir, Lone Survivor, and the film pay tribute to all those killed, and provide a gut-wrenching glimpse into the murky realities of war.