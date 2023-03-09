Outlast cast: Meet the 16 “lone wolf” survivors

Outlast, a brand new Netflix survival series, will debut on March 10th. At 3:01 am ET, the entire eight-part season will be released.

The series will showcase 16 "lone wolves" trying to survive in the harsh cold jungles of Alaska filled with wild animals. The contestants, unaware that they will have to work in teams, will have to find even the most basic resources. The last-standing team who can survive the 8-week-long competition will win $1 Million.

The only way out of the jungle is to self-eliminate, as no one will be sent home.

Who are the 16 contestants of Outlast season 1?

Amber Asay

Will Amber win Outlast with her "right mindset?" (Image via Netflix)

Amber is a 34-year-old resident of Phoenix, Arizona. She struggled with addiction for a long time before being “shot in the face by the man she loved.” Since then, she has been a part of one of the most grueling treks in North America and has taken up thru-hiking. She once journeyed through a desert for three days with a shaman without equipment.

Andrea Hilderbrand

Andrea's shed is full of trophies but not the participating ones (Image via Netflix)

51-year-old Andrea grew up in a national forest in the southern states. She claims that “no self-respecting Southerner grows up without hunting and fishing” and has participated in many survival sports. She has also been on many mountaineering expeditions in Europe, South America, and the US. She has shared multiple winning stories of her treks, which proves that she can “tough it out with the best of them.”

Angie Kenai

30-year-old Angie is from San Antonio, Texas. She was a member of the Texas State Guard, a difficult job of providing disaster relief which she describes as “fun.” The tattoo of a shark on Kenai's arm serves as a constant reminder of her ultimate objective—to catch a shark. She is a professional EMT. She is an avid climber, fisherwoman, and hunter.

Brian Kahrs

Kahrs is from Holiday, Florida. The 59-year-old Outlast competitor grew up during the “height of the Cold War and nuclear attack drills” and says that he has a natural ability to suffer. He joined a survival group as a teenager, which got him interested in survival-based activities, and his nickname is MacGyver.

Corey Johnson

Corey once came face-to-face with a mountain lion (Image via Netflix)

28-year-old Corey used to be a model in New York City but moved back to his hometown of Parker, Colorado, after realizing that his true passion was the outdoors and not the “city life.” Since then, he has been teaching himself the skills to live in the wilderness alone and is planning a 50-day survival mission. Corey’s ability to “read animal behavior” might help in dealing with bears in the Outlast series.

Dawn Nelson

Dawn is a former correction officer (Image via Netflix)

43-year-old Dawn Nelson was raised in the mountains and had been carrying a gun since childhood. Nelson is from Creston, Washington, and was diagnosed with cancer while pregnant with her daughter. She has had many reconstructive surgeries and is a published author. Dawn works as a lab assistant at a small-town hospital and lives on a cattle ranch with her husband.

Javier Colón

Javier is a 42-year-old adventurer from the Rust Belt. He lives in San Francisco and has 23 years of “international outdoor experience.” Colón has bicycled solo for 18000 miles from Canada to Tierra Del Fuego. He has also taken a 31-day backpacking tour in Spain.

Jill Ashock

Jill thinks there is not much that life has not thrown at her (Image via Netflix)

40-year-old Jill has worked as a firefighter and private investigator in New Haven, Kentucky. She is a mother of three kids and teaches many self-confidence classes and wilderness survival skills. Ashock has built many houses, including the one she lives in.

Joel Hungate

Coming from McCordsville, Indiana, Joel is a 33-year-old healthcare provider, engineer, and technology innovator. He is the first mountaineer to ascend the mountains of Western Mongolia and will try to live in the jungles of Alaska in Outlast. In an interview, Joel said:

"The more experiences and perspectives you have, the more dots you can connect, the more interesting, adaptable and innovative you can be — and nowhere is that more critical than in a survival setting."

Jordan Williams

Jordan says he can tolerate any challenging circumstances (Image via Netflix)

Williams is a 25-year-old member of the US Marines. He is from Fort Collins but feels at home in the jungle, desert, or mountainous terrain. His mantra is "Put up or Shut up," and he will use his social skills as leverage on Outlast.

Justin Court

Justin says that he trains everyday to be "hard to kill" (Image via Netflix)

Justin is a 44-year-old bow hunter from La Grange, Kentucky. He has worked as a guide in Montana and holds a black belt in jiu-jitsu. Court has faced an avalanche and has broken a fair share of bones while surfing all over the world. According to the Outlast contestant, the three most important components for surviving in the wild are mindset, tactics, and gear.

Lee Ettinger

Lee has lived 5 years in rural Japan (Image via Netflix)

Lee Ettinger, a 57-year-old Montana resident, played sports as a child and was a part of the United States Marine Corps for eight years. Lee was deployed in a Special Operations Qualified Advance Landing Unit and worked for the Japanese government. He is the CEO and founder of Better Living Products and has lived in cold-weather conditions for extended periods. Lee’s brother Jay, who became quadriplegic after a car accident, taught him that anything and everything is possible.

Nick Radner

Nick is not confident that he will survive Alaska (Image via Netflix)

36-year-old Nick Radner is a high-school teacher from Tampa, Florida. He is also a wrestling coach who asks his students to be “best at what they’re doing or it’s a waste of time.” Radner has traveled to the Northeast United States, the Rocky Mountains, and the Pacific Northwest. He recently climbed Mount Shasta solo.

Paul Preece

Paul grew up in a rural part of Kentucky (Image via Netflix)

Paul is a 47-year-old professional hunter and fisherman. He is from Knoxville, Tennessee, and used to hunt “small game” as a child due to his family’s necessity. Preece teaches many outdoor skills to youth, veterans, and hunters. He will now be seen in the Outlast series.

Seth Lueker

Seth says he is too dumb to die (Image via Netflix)

Seth is a 31-year-old Winchester resident. He grew up on a farm in Virginia, where he learned how to hunt and fish. Lueker joined the Marine Corps at 19 and learned combat survival skills in Hawaii. His skill sets include levelheadedness, communication skills, the ability to improvise, and determination.

Timothy Spears

Timothy Spears says Outlast will be his most immense challenge yet (Image via Netflix)

Hailing in Fort Collins, 33-year-old Timothy is exploring the Colorado Trail as he believes that humans are meant to live in “nature.” The Outlast contestant credits his grandfather for his love for the outdoors, who took him on a three-week trip to Canada to “hunt, camp, and survive” in the wild.

Fans can watch all the episodes of Outlast on Netflix on March 10 to see which team won the show's first season.

