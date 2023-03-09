Outlast 2023 release date, time, and format on Netflix

Following in the footsteps of reality TV shows Survivor and Alone, Netflix’s new survival series Outlast will premiere on Friday, March 10 at 3.01 am ET. The first season of the show will have eight episodes, which will all be dropped together.

Outlast will showcase 16 lone survivalists living in Alaska’s harsh jungles competing for the grand prize of $1 million. It won’t be easy for the competitors to win the show as they will have to hunt for even the most basic resources in an extremely remote region with freezing temperatures.

The biggest challenge of all for these “lone wolves” would be to form alliances and become a part of a “team” to be able to get the prize money. Netflix's description of the series reads:

"Outlast is a raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be a part of a team to win."

Contestants of Outlast season 1

The following 16 contestants of Outlast will have to go against each other while being on their own teams to survive in one of the harshest places on Earth.

34-year-old Amber Asay from Phoenix, Arizona

51-year-old Andrea Hilderbrand from Charlotte, North Carolina

30-year-old Angie Kenai from San Antonio, Texas

59-year-old Brian Kahrs from Holiday, Florida

28-year-old Corey Johnon from Parker, Colorado

43-year-old Dawn Nelson from Creston, Washington

42-year-old Javier Colon from San Francisco

50-year-old Jill Ashock from New Haven, Kentucky

33-year-old Joel Hungate from McCordsville, Indiana

25-year-old Jordan Williams from Fort Collins, Colorado

44-year-old Justin Court from La Grange, Kentucky

57-year-old Lee Ettinger from Bigfork, Montana

36-year-old Nick Radner from Tampa, Florida

47-year-old Paul Preece from Knoxville, Tennessee

31-year-old Seth Lueker from Winchester, Virginia

33-year-old Timothy Spears from Fort Collins, Colorado

Format of Outlast season 1

Outlast will force its 16 “lone wolf” contestants to team up in groups of four. Team members who did not know that they would have to compete in groups will receive limited tools to survive in the cold. The contestants cannot be eliminated so must leave themselves, and they can do so using a fire gun.

Other than that, teammates will go to extreme measures to get their hands on the resources of other teams. The team members themselves will have to make the tough decision of accepting another member into the group, which means less food for everyone, or forming a stronger connection with others.

The trailer of the show hints at multiple fights between the team members. One of the players is heavily injured and many others can be seen using their flare guns to self-eliminate. One of the teams will steal the resources of another group, forcing one of the teammates to yell:

"You dirty crooked ba*tards."

Competitors can also be seen participating in multiple challenges and trying to light a fire. They will also try to find food in rough areas with wildlife all around. Speaking about the show, Producer Grant Kahler said in an interview:

"We knew that as people got more and more tired, more and more hungry, that people's strategies would start to change. I don't think we really knew to what extent people would go to to try and essentially clear out the game board."

Tune into Netflix on Friday, March 10 to see who wins the million-dollar grand prize.

