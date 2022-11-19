"Sis stepped up like she finna do something": Britt Barbie fight video gets hilariously trolled online 

TikToker Britt Barbie went viral on Twitter after getting beaten up at Mid Rivers Mall in Missouri. The influencer landed on the floor after getting punched by an unidentified woman. The video has garnered immense traction online, with netizens finding the situation hilarious.

Twitter user @faitheartsuuu posted a video of Britt Barbie approaching a couple at the mall. In the video, an unidentified man appeared to provoke the influencer. What he said to her remains unknown. The couple went on to walk past the content creator. However, it seemed like the influencer wanted to respond to the man.

Britt Barbie went on to approach the couple. The woman then placed her hands on the TikToker and smashed her to the ground. In the clip going viral, Barbie can be seen attempting to get up. However, she slipped and was unable to do so. It appeared as if the influencer was not willing to raise her hands against the stranger.

What prompted the fight remains unknown as the audio cannot be heard clearly. The script in the video reads:

“She got her a$$ beat”

Netizens react to Britt Barbie getting slammed to the ground

Internet users found the video hilarious. Many were curious about what triggered the physical fight. It seemed like netizens were glad to see the influencer get thrashed to the floor. A few hysterical tweets read:

Who is Britt Barbie and what is she famous for?

Britt Barbie is a famous social media content creator who went viral on TikTok. Most of her content revolves around sharing what she shopped for and lip-synch videos. The viral Period Ahh, Period Uhh catchphrase was created by Barbie. The original video of her using the phrase has amassed over 10 million views and over three million likes on the video sharing platform.

For those unversed, Period Ahh, Period Uhh is a popular lip-synching song. A number of popular celebrities, including Chloe from the singing group Chloe x Halle, has given her own voice to create a TikTok duet.

In fact, several netizens have noted that the audio track is incredibly catchy and that they have been using it continuously.

The influencer has not revealed the meaning behind her popular Period audio. In the literal sense, it signals that a conversation on a certain topic has ended. Hence, netizens have been using Britt Barbie’s audio track to indicate that they are not taking part in a conversation.

Her Period Ahh, Period Uhh is not the only TikTok audio that has gone viral. In February 2022, she uploaded a video where she shared that she was unaware that hair grew from the scalp. She said in a video:

“Just found something out, I never knew that your hair grows from up here [pointing at her scalp], I never knew that.”

She went on to add that she thought that hair grew from the ends:

“I always thought that your hair grows from right here [points towards the end of her hair]”

In the video, she went on to ask followers whether hair grew inside her head. Netizens were left in splits after she uploaded the clip.

