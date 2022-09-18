Who is Britt Barbie? TikToker’s viral song challenge explained as Bebe Rexha and Chloe Bailey joins trend

TikToker Britt Barbie (@brittbarbie3) has turned her favorite catchphrase into a viral song.

The video-sharing app gives talented folks a platform to showcase their skills, occasionally making them trend enough to go viral. Creators can also get spotted by celebrities, who help them gain more traction on the app.

Rapper Baby Tate noticed Britt Barbie's song and added her own rap verse to it through the TikTok duet feature. This helped the sound become even more popular, and now celebrities like Bebe Rexha and Chloe Bailey have joined the trend.

Origin of Britt Barbie's viral song

Britt Barbie is a TikTok creator who went viral earlier this year, claiming that she didn’t know that hair grew from the top of her scalp. Fans noticed that the TikToker said "Period Ahh" at the end of her sentences and made it her catchphrase.

"Period" and "full stop" are terms that emphasize the conclusion of a statement. It's a phrase used to finalize a statement and conclude by adding that nothing more can be added to it. The "ah" sound is an expression popularized by African American artists and the Hip Hop culture where they add it to their songs and raps.

Britt Barbie later uploaded a video where she repeated the phrase with different accents. The video went viral on TikTok, gaining over a million views. It was later picked up by hip-hop artist Baby Tate. She made a duet with the video and added her own verse to it. This caused the already viral TikTok to blow up on the internet.

The original TikTok by Britt Barbie accumulated over 22 million views and 2.7 million likes at the time of writing this article. Popular creators and celebrities are also creating videos using the viral sound. Bebe Rexha, Alyssa McKay, and Chloe Bailey have all made videos dueting to the teen TikToker.

While a full edition of the song already exists on YouTube, fans are now asking Baby Tate to release a full version of her rendition of the track. The hip-hop star hasn't commented on the song but made a tweet referencing the sound.

Britt Barbie went viral earlier this year

The TikToker went viral in February 2022 after uploading a video about hair growth. In the video, she looked shocked and told her followers that she didn't know that hair grew from the scalp. She said:

"Just found something out, I never knew that your hair grows from up here (pointing towards her scalp), I never knew that."

She then added that throughout her life she thought hair grew from the ends, and said:

"I always thought that your hair grows from right here ( pointing to the ends of her hair.)

She also wondered if there was hair inside her head and questioned fans:

"Is there hair in my head? Like actually like in there? Where is it coming from? Like, I'm scared for real. I don't know... Is it like in my forehead?!"

Her video went viral, gaining over 400k views and 30k likes. The video left many wondering if the TikToker was telling the truth or just joking. However, it did help Britt Barbie's rise to TikTok fame.

