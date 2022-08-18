Who was Randy Martin aka The Lone Wolf? Texas Flip N Move star dies aged 65

Texas Flip N Move star Randy Martin passed away on Wednesday, August 17, at the age of 65. Martin's co-star Donna Snow revealed that he had succumbed to cancer and had died at his home, beside his wife Judy.

He was diagnosed with liver cancer in May 2022.

The news of Martin's demise was announced on his social media page, and was later shared by the Snow Sisters, who were his co-stars on Texas Flip N Move. The statement read:

“We are broken hearted over The Lone Wolf Randy Martin who passed away early this morning. Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be missed.”

Randy Martin was a constant fixture on the DIY Network show Texas Flip N Move, where he was affectionately nicknamed, "The Lone Wolf," for his tendency to get things done and take big calls all by himself.

Everything we know about Randy Martin

Randy was famous for his appearance on Texas Flip N Move (Image via The Lobe Wolf Randy Martin/Facebook)

Although detailed information about Martin's personal life is not available, a video montage of pictures from his early life, shared on his Facebook page, indicated that Martin always had a keen interest in homes.

Fans of Texas Flip N Move loved him for his sense of humor and personality.

On the show, he helped several families own a house without overshooting their budget. Martin was a regular renovator but was also featured as a main cast member throughout the 2017 run of the house-flipping series.

Despite being popular, Randy Martin did not have a Wikipedia page, due to which detailed information about his career, educational background, date of birth and parents remain unknown. He may have possibly preferred to keep himself out of the limelight.

Martin is survived by his wife Judy as well as his children and grandchildren.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Martin was a popular name among the public, which explains why Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Danny Sowell @DannySowell5 @TMZ I am so sorry to hear this, and send prayers to his family. @TMZ I am so sorry to hear this, and send prayers to his family.

Cheryl Panics @cherylpanics @TMZ @SnowSistersTX Loved him. Was a joy working with him and he will be greatly missed. @TMZ @SnowSistersTX Loved him. Was a joy working with him and he will be greatly missed.

djekfam1d @sobeitalive @TMZ Sad to hear this. Enjoyed watching him on @TexasFlipnMove . Prayers to his family @TMZ Sad to hear this. Enjoyed watching him on @TexasFlipnMove. Prayers to his family

In brief, about Texas Flip N Move

Texas Flip N Move premiered in November 2014 and concluded in November 2019. As the name suggests, the show featured professional house renovators who purchased old houses and then flipped them, before selling them to buyers.

During the first auction, the renovators could only see the external part of the house and the house was then shifted from the original location to the renovation site. The teams then upgraded the houses with their creativity and sold them at auction.

Each episode featured two groups purchasing a house for renovations and having to compete with other teams while trying to earn more profits than other groups.

Apart from Martin, the lead cast of the show also included Bleu Pride, Donna Snow King and Toni Snow Barksdale, Myers Jackson, Casey Hester, and Catrina Kidd, Gary’s Girls, Paige and Raf., Gary and Jerry, Cody Biffel, Cody and Suzi Slay, H.D. “Daddy” Snow and Steven Goode.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal