How many wins does Wes Bergmann have under his belt? MTV vet set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

A brand-new season of The Challenge USA will premiere on CBS on August 10, 2023. There will be 24 contestants featured this season, all of whom have appeared on CBS' various reality shows. In previous appearances on The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor, these contestants have demonstrated fierce competition.

The winner will receive a trophy and a cash prize of $250,000 for The Challenge USA season 2. T.J. Lavin will also host this season. Before this, he hosted various shows, including The Challenge, Spring Break Challenges, and Real World/Road Rules Challenge.

One of the contestants featured this season is Wes Bergmann, who has won three trophies, The Duel, Rivals II, and All Stars 3.

The Challenge USA season 2 contestant Wes Bergmann has competed on a variety of shows

Wes Bergman was born in Leawood, Kansas, on November 24, 1984. In 2018, he married fitness influencer Amanda Hornick. In addition to the three shows he competed in and won the trophy, he has also participated in Fresh Meat, Rivals, Champs vs. Pros, Champs vs. Stars 2, War of the Worlds, The Ruins, Fresh Meat II, and Battle of the Exes.

Additionally, Wes Bergman has appeared on Battle of the Seasons (2012), Battle of the Exes II, Rivals III, Champs vs. Stars 1, War of the Worlds 2, Total Madness, Double Agents, World Championship, and now The Challenge USA season 2. According to his MTV description:

“Wes is the kind of guy you love to hate. He takes pride in projecting himself as an obnoxious, super-competitive jock, but he is also bright and entrepreneurial. At twenty, Wes is a junior at Arizona State University, lives at his fraternity house, and cannot wait to graduate so that he can start his own business.”

Besides Wes, who has 402K Instagram followers, the other contestants who will appear in this season of The Challenge USA are:

Michaela Bradshaw John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio Paulie Calafiore Cassidy Clark Luis Colon Tyler Crispen Tori Deal Michele Fitzgerald Amanda Garcia Dusty Harris Chanelle Howell Ameerah Jones Alyssa Lopez Jonna Stephens Josh Martinez Tiffany Mitchell Sebastian Noel Faysal Shafaat Alyssa Snider Monte Taylor Chris Underwood Cory Wharton Desi Williams

Paulie Calafiore also revealed a few things about the upcoming season before the show's season 2 premieres. He mentioned:

“Ultimately, I went into this season with the mindset of like, ‘There’s always two wolves that everybody has within themselves, and you can choose to feed one or the other.’ So, I chose to feed the one that was peaceful."

As he continued, he mentioned:

"Not to say that the not peaceful one wasn’t chirping in my ear, being like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What are you doing?’ I really had to keep my eye on the prize this season. There was a constant feeling of, ‘Conversations are happening and I’m not a part of it.’ Throughout the house, everybody was on edge.”

There are still a few days left until the show's second season premieres, and with the profile of the contestants appearing in the upcoming episode, the competition will surely be fierce.

Fans can catch the latest episode of The Challenge USA season 2 on CBS on August 10 at 10 p.m. ET.