How did Michael Nesmith die? Tributes pour in as Monkees singer passes away at 78

On Friday, December 10, The Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith passed away at the age of 78. News of his demise was shared by his family, who stated that Nesmith died at his Carmel Valley, CA home.

The late singer’s family gave an exclusive statement to The Rolling Stone, which read:

“With Infinite Love, we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes.”

While the cause of his death is pegged as natural in the statement, no further details have been made public surrounding Michael Nesmith’s demise.

Michael Nesmith’s health issues

In 2018, the singer experienced shortness of breath at the Keswick Theatre in Pennsylvania while doing their soundcheck. The Monkees were supposed to perform on stage later, and Michael Nesmith was hospitalized, and the band later had to postpone and cancel multiple dates of their tour.

It was later discovered that Michael had congestive heart failure, which required quadruple bypass heart surgery. After having the surgery in June, Nesmith spoke to Rolling Stone and said:

“It was congestive heart failure. It has taken me four weeks to climb out of it. If anybody ever comes up to you on the street and offers you (heart surgery) for free, turn them down. It hurts.”

Michael Nesmith further revealed how he performed at the Mike & Micky Show in June 2018. He said that he had an oxygen tank and mask near a chair off-stage during his shows in Denver at the time.

The Texas native also revealed that he had recovered from his surgery and was back to 80% of his prior health. While his family did not reveal the cause of his death, it is suspected that Michael Nesmith had a cardiological issue, presumably heart failure, which caused his demise.

How fans reacted to the death of the band’s singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith

Several fans offered their condolences to Michael Nesmith’s family. Meanwhile, a few reminisced on his legacy with The Monkees and shared facts about the late singer’s contribution.

The Beatles @BeatlesEarth Michael Nesmith, singer and songwriter of The Monkees’ most legendary hits, has sadly passed away at age 78. Michael Nesmith, singer and songwriter of The Monkees’ most legendary hits, has sadly passed away at age 78. https://t.co/TD3Do0zzbH

Steve Martin @SteveMartinToGo Some of you may not know that Michael Nesmith (RIP) wrote Linda Ronstadt’s hit, “Different Drum.” Some of you may not know that Michael Nesmith (RIP) wrote Linda Ronstadt’s hit, “Different Drum.”

moviemeltdown @moviemeltdown Not just a Monkee, and an impressive songwriter, but he was also an innovative film producer. Rest in peace... Michael Nesmith. #RIPMikeNesmith Not just a Monkee, and an impressive songwriter, but he was also an innovative film producer. Rest in peace... Michael Nesmith. #RIPMikeNesmith https://t.co/ssxZMmhY8X

Peter Tork Tribute @TorkTweet #PeaceLoveAndTork The PTFB team sends our deepest condolences and wishes of love, comfort and strength to Michael Nesmith's fans, family, friends and loved ones. Rest easy, Nez - may all you gave in life be returned to you in the great beyond. ❤ ~ptfb team #MonkeesFamily The PTFB team sends our deepest condolences and wishes of love, comfort and strength to Michael Nesmith's fans, family, friends and loved ones. Rest easy, Nez - may all you gave in life be returned to you in the great beyond. ❤ ~ptfb team #MonkeesFamily #PeaceLoveAndTork https://t.co/25anwzjgVv

britt 💜🖤 @antheminmyheart The most iconic thing Michael Nesmith ever did was when he decided to make up the rumor that The Monkees outsold The Beatles in 1967 and, to this day, 54 years later, PEOPLE STILL BELIEVE IT The most iconic thing Michael Nesmith ever did was when he decided to make up the rumor that The Monkees outsold The Beatles in 1967 and, to this day, 54 years later, PEOPLE STILL BELIEVE IT

Jim Clark @TheJimClark @Super70sSports Two months ago, he was still powering through the last leg of the tour. Bless that soul. @Super70sSports Two months ago, he was still powering through the last leg of the tour. Bless that soul. https://t.co/7vCSssHS3Z

Doug Kyle @SemperCaninus



youtube.com/watch?v=WnpcTs… @SkyNews He was also a visionary in music video and won the first award ever given for one. Back in the late 70s when HBO used them to fill the time gap between movies, “Rio” was in heavy rotation. @SkyNews He was also a visionary in music video and won the first award ever given for one. Back in the late 70s when HBO used them to fill the time gap between movies, “Rio” was in heavy rotation.youtube.com/watch?v=WnpcTs…

ilpsmith@prodigy.net @Patrici59479317 @PaulStanleyLive Wow. Its like part of what we grew up on keeps changing with each loss. Stripped off from existence. All that is left are the memories. RIP Mike Nesmith. You will not be forgotten. Your music will always live on. Memories of your TV show will always make me smile. @PaulStanleyLive Wow. Its like part of what we grew up on keeps changing with each loss. Stripped off from existence. All that is left are the memories. RIP Mike Nesmith. You will not be forgotten. Your music will always live on. Memories of your TV show will always make me smile.

Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of The Monkees, shared his condolences on Instagram, saying:

“I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez.”

Michael Nesmith had been associated with The Monkees since 1965. The group disbanded after Nesmith and Dolenz’s last tour took place in September. However, it was cut short due to the pandemic.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia