How much is 648 metres to feet? Key SAR scan findings from new discovery under the Pyramids of Giza, explained

Scientists have reportedly discovered massive underground structures beneath the Pyramids of Giza. On Saturday, March 15, 2025, scientists Corrado Malanga from the University of Pisa and Filippo Biondi from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, held a press conference in Italy to discuss their findings.

Malanga and Biondi explained that they used Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) doppler tomography, an advanced radar scan, on the Khafre Pyramid, the second biggest structure on the Giza plateau. The pair initially published their discovery in the journals Remote Sensing and arXiv in 2022.

Their scans suggest a subterranean network of megastructures extending almost two kilometers (approx. 6562 feet) below the pyramids. This reportedly included giant cylindrical constructions going 648 meters (approx. 2126 feet) below the plateau, merging into two cubical structures.

"These aren't natural formations"—Corrado Malanga about his SAR scans of the Giza pyramids

Scientists Corrado Malanga and Filippo Biondi used the SAR scans on the Khafre Pyramid (middle of the three Pyramids of Giza) to map the hidden internal infrastructure. They translated their findings into a 3D reconstruction of its internal structure using software developed by Biondi that turns radar signals into sound-like vibrations.

It is worth noting that in the press conference, the pair explained that they analyzed dozens of SAR tomographic images.

Tourist attraction in Egypt: Pyramids of Giza - Source: Getty

The scientists allegedly found five identical structures at the base of the pyramid, each having five levels and a sloped roof. These constructions were connected by geometric pathways.

Below these, they allegedly discovered eight cylindrical wells going vertically down (about 648 meters). The wells appeared to be hollow inside and were reportedly enveloped by spiral pathways. These cylindrical structures were seemingly arranged in two parallel rows running across the north-south axis.

These wells reportedly merge into two large cuboid structures measuring approx. eighty meters (approx. 262.5 feet). The entire subterranean structure allegedly ran two kilometers (approx. 6562 feet) beneath the surface and extended to all three pyramids.

"These aren't natural formations," Malanga noted during the press conference.

While the exact purpose of the structures remains unknown, Malanga hinted that there might be more to the Giza pyramid complex than just being tombs for the pharaohs.

Traditionally, Egyptologists believed that the Giza pyramids were built around 2500 B.C. as tombs for Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure. Further, they claim that these were constructed using ramps, simpler pulley systems, and the golden ratio. However, the new findings challenge the traditional theories.

According to a report by News 18, some scientists and historical figures like Nikola Tesla and Christopher Dunn have previously hypothesized that the pyramids were used to harness energy. Dunn, in his book The Giza Power Plant, argued that they were machines that turned vibrations into energy.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a team of archaeologists uncovered skeletons in a Sudanese pyramid (Sudan used to be under Egyptian control). After analyzing the remains, archaeologists found that they showed varied levels of physical activity, suggesting that the bones belonged to people of different social classes.

This challenged the traditional belief that pyramids were exclusively for the rich.

In their press conference, the Khafre Project team expressed interest in an excavation to verify their findings and investigate it further. However, it depended on whether they would obtain approval for the same.

There have been no other developments reported at this writing.

