How much are Bad Bunny Most Wanted 2024 tour tickets? Registration, where to buy, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Bad Bunny has announced a new tour, titled Most Wanted, which is scheduled to be held from February 21 2024 to May 26 2024 in venues across the United States and Canada. The tour will be in support of the singer's new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

Bad Bunny's new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Portland, and Miami, among others, was announced via a post on his official Instagram page on October 19, 2023:

Tickets for the Bad Bunny Most Wanted tour will be available from October 25, 2023, and are expected to cost around $381 plus processing fees, depending upon ticket demand, seating choice, and venue.

Interested patrons must register for tickets before October 22, 2023, in order to gain access to tickets. Ticket registration can be accessed from the official website of the tour, Most Wanted, as well as Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Bad Bunny 2024 tour dates

Bad Bunny released his latest studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, on October 13, 2023. Since its release, the album has received more than 900 million streams on Spotify, making it the most streamed album of 2023.

Now, Bad Bunny is set to embark on a major North America tour to build on the album's success, with a total of 47 concert shows set to run from February to May 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the Bad Bunny tour is given below:

February 21, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

February 23, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

February 24, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

February 27, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

February 28, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

March 1, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

March 2, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

March 5, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

March 7, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

March 9, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

March 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.Com Arena

March 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.Com Arena

March 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.Com Arena

March 20, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

March 23, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

March 26, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

March 28, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

March 29, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

March 30, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

April 4, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

April 6, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

April 9, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

April 11, 2024 – New York City, New York at Barclays Center

April 12, 2024 – New York, New York at Barclays Center

April 13, 2024 – New York City, New York at Barclays Center

April 17, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

April 19, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

April 20, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center

April 22, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

April 24, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

April 26, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

April 27, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

April 30, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

May 1, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

May 3, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

May 4, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

May 7, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

May 10, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

May 11, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

May 14, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

May 15, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

May 17, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

May 18, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

May 21, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

May 24, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

May 25, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

May 26, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

Bad Bunny is best known for his third studio album, El Último Tour del Mundo, which was released on November 27, 2020. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.