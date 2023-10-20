How much are Bad Bunny Most Wanted 2024 tour tickets? Registration, where to buy, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Bad Bunny has announced a new tour, titled Most Wanted, which is scheduled to be held from February 21 2024 to May 26 2024 in venues across the United States and Canada. The tour will be in support of the singer's new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.
Bad Bunny's new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Portland, and Miami, among others, was announced via a post on his official Instagram page on October 19, 2023:
Tickets for the Bad Bunny Most Wanted tour will be available from October 25, 2023, and are expected to cost around $381 plus processing fees, depending upon ticket demand, seating choice, and venue.
Interested patrons must register for tickets before October 22, 2023, in order to gain access to tickets. Ticket registration can be accessed from the official website of the tour, Most Wanted, as well as Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
Bad Bunny 2024 tour dates
Bad Bunny released his latest studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, on October 13, 2023. Since its release, the album has received more than 900 million streams on Spotify, making it the most streamed album of 2023.
Now, Bad Bunny is set to embark on a major North America tour to build on the album's success, with a total of 47 concert shows set to run from February to May 2024.
The full list of dates and venues for the Bad Bunny tour is given below:
- February 21, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- February 23, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- February 24, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- February 27, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- February 28, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- March 1, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- March 2, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- March 5, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- March 7, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- March 9, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- March 13, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.Com Arena
- March 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.Com Arena
- March 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.Com Arena
- March 20, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- March 23, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center
- March 26, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- March 28, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- March 29, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- March 30, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- April 4, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- April 6, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- April 9, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- April 11, 2024 – New York City, New York at Barclays Center
- April 12, 2024 – New York, New York at Barclays Center
- April 13, 2024 – New York City, New York at Barclays Center
- April 17, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- April 19, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- April 20, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center
- April 22, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center
- April 24, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- April 26, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- April 27, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- April 30, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- May 1, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- May 3, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- May 4, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- May 7, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center
- May 10, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- May 11, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- May 14, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- May 15, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- May 17, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
- May 18, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
- May 21, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- May 24, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- May 25, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- May 26, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
Bad Bunny is best known for his third studio album, El Último Tour del Mundo, which was released on November 27, 2020. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.