How much did Chris Pratt and other actors reportedly get paid for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Recently released superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, reportedly earning over $300 million worldwide. It has become the sixth highest-grossing film of 2023 after the likes of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Full River Red, The Wandering Earth 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and John Wick: Chapter 4.

While the franchise has been around since 2014, its popularity has drastically surged in recent years. This means that the cast was paid handsomely for their performances, with lead star Chris Pratt earning the most, with an estimate of $20 to $25 million. While his partners in crime were paid well too, it was nothing close to what Pratt made from the movie.

How much was Chris Pratt and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 paid?

1) Chris Pratt - $20 To $25 million

Us Magazine reported that Chris Pratt earned close to $1.5 million from Guardians of the Galaxy which was released in 2014. He went on to receive $5 million for his part in Avengers: Infinity War. The actor has appeared as Star-Lord seven times in Marvel films and it is safe to say that he must have received healthy pay bumps thought-out the course of these films.

If back-end deals are omitted, Pratt has probably made about $20 to $25 million for all these films.

2) Zoe Saldana - $10 To $15 million

The Things reported that Zoe Saldana was paid $100,000 for the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Her appearances in Marvel movies have increased since then and it is obvious that she has had her pay increased.

The actress's portrayal of Gamora in seven MCU films means she has earned between $10 to $15 million over the years.

3) Dave Bautista - $15 To $20 million

Epicstream reported that Dave Bautista's portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy got him $1.4 million. This amount rose to $3 million for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and $4 million for both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion turned actor went on to feature in three more MCU films, which means he has roughly earned $15 to $20 million for his performances.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the third and the most successful installment of the namesake franchise. It is based on the exploits and heroism of the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film's synopsis reads as:

"In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The movie stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Linda Cardellini, Nathan Fillion, and Sylvester Stallone.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in theaters across the United States on May 5, 2023.

