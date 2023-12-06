How much was Denny Laine's net worth? Moody Blues musician's career earnings explored after his death at 79

Denny Laine, the front face of Moody Blues, died on December 5, 2023, in Naples, Florida, due to interstitial lung disease. He was fighting the disease for a long time, his wife said. Laine was the voice of Go Now, one of the defining ballads of the 1960s, and co-wrote one of the biggest-selling songs in UK chart history, Wings' Mull of Kintyre. He gave his first solo performance as a musician at age 12.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the English musician and songwriter died at 79, leaving a net worth of $500,000. Sir Paul McCartney, the co-guitarist with Laine, gave a tribute to his ex-bandmate on Instagram with a picture of the late artist and a long caption.

"Denny was a great talent with a fine sense of humor and was always ready to help other people. He will be missed by all his fans and remembered with great fondness by his friends. I send my condolences and best wishes to his wife, Elizabeth, and family," he wrote in the post's caption.

Denny Laine — the Moody Blues star

Born Brian Frederick Arthur Hines, Laine was an active guitarist at a very young age. After his solo performance at 12, he changed his name to "Denny Laine," where Laine was taken from his sister's idol, the singer Frankie Laine. Reportedly, he believed that his born name would not "work" with Diplomats.

Soon after leaving Diplomats in 1964, Ray Thomas and Mike Pinder approached him to form a new band, the M&B 5, which was eventually changed to the Moody Blues.

The band had their first hit, Go Now, with Laine as a lead vocal. One after the other, the band gave their constant hits co-written by Laine. However, in 1965, Laine co-wrote a song, From the Bottom of My Heart (I Love You), and it reached the UK top 30.

In October 1966, Laine left Moody Blues to pursue a solo career and later joined Wings. In 1971, McCartney announced the arrival of Wings — his first band since the Beatles, centered around songs written with his wife Linda.

Denny Laine provided guitar, bass, and vocals, providing essential support to McCartney on hits like Jet, Band on the Run, Live, and Let Die.

On the official Instagram page of Denny Laine, his wife, Elizabeth Hines, wrote,

"My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning. I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him. He's been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks, and I continued to play Christmas songs while he's been in ICU on a ventilator this past week."

"He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation center and eventually home. Unfortunately, his lung disease, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive," she added.

Mike Pinder showed grief for his bandmate Denny Laine and said,

"My first foray into professional songwriting was with the talented Denny Laine. Our creative collaboration was inspiring, and our future was unfolding. It was such an exciting time in our lives."

Laine's death comes after Wings announced a 50th anniversary reissue of Band On The Run. Although the musician maintained that he "didn't do favorites," he held a special affection for that record.