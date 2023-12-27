How much is Dubai Bling season 2 star Hasnain Lehri's net worth as of 2023?

Hasnain Lehri quickly became an international sensation after his appearance on Netflix's Dubai Bling. In the show's last episode, Lehri was seen confronting his feelings for Loujain Adada, as he proposed to her.

Hasnain Lehri made his debut on the show in episode 7 of the second season, when he showed up out of nowhere prior to LJ's performance. He said he came to be there for his lady as she performed for the DJ Bliss show.

He hails from Pakistan, is a model and an actor, and has a net worth of a whopping $5 million, according to fresherslive.

More on Hasnain Lehri's career and his roots

Most of Lehri's net worth comes from his success as a Pakistani actor. However, before his acting career boomed, he was a popular model, and continues to be one.

Hasnain Lehri was born in Quetta, Pakistan, which falls in the Balochistan area of the country, on February 28, 1989. His striking eyes, sharp jawline, and muscular physique were discovered by a talent scout when he was young.

He slowly started shining on the runways of some of the most luxurious fashion brands in the country, including Ali Xeeshan, HSY, Deepak Perwani, and more.

He later debuted as an actor for the first time in a Pakistani soap opera, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, as per fresherslive. He has since appeared in Dilruba and Pehli Si Muhabbat.

He is the only contestant to win five LUX Style Awards in the Pakistani fashion industry. He also owns his own luxury fashion company by the name of Lehri & Co.

Lehri is a man of honor because apart from his career as a fashionista and an actor, he is also an active philanthropist, who helps provide drinking water to orphanages as well as schools and colleges in rural areas.

Hasnain Lehri's appearance on Dubai Bling season 2

Loujain Adada, aka LJ, sent shockwaves to Dubai Bling fans when she revealed of her long-distance relationship with Hasnain Lehri, who made a surprise appearance before LJ went on to perform for a DJ Bliss show. He said he was there to support his girlfriend and see her perform.

Things got serious when they went on a romantic lunch date. Multimillionaire LJ asked Lehri to slow it down when he expressed his persistence to be strongly committed to her. She asked him to spend more time with her before making promises forever, because she was scarred by her former husband's passing.

The last episode, titled Marry Me, ended with Lehri's magical proposal to LJ, where he confessed his feeling of wanting to be with her for the rest of his life. The episode ended without showing LJ's answer hinting towards a possible season 3.