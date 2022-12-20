How much money did Jane win on The Wheel? Washington DC native doubles prize money by answering one question correctly

NBC's The Wheel premiered on Monday, December 19, at 10 pm ET. A home renovator from Washington DC, Jane, bagged $110,000 by answering her "cash out" question correctly and by choosing the expert who had the least number of correct answers on the night.

Another contestant, Sam, had earned $45,000 on The Wheel but could not answer one question regarding politics correctly. This caused her to lose out on her chance to win any money and the second contestant was also unable to clear the round.

Jane, on the other hand, was able to correctly answer that until 1804, the runner-up for the presidential race became the vice-president. She could answer this because she had seen the TV series Hamilton, which had a mention of the same.

The answer helped Jane add $10000 to the pre-existing prize money of $45,000. All night long, other experts silently answered the questions asked to the contestants on their computer screens. Steve Kornacki answered most of the questions incorrectly and was ranked last on the list.

Host Michael McIntyre offered to double Jane's prize money if she chose Steve as her helping expert. Jane accepted the challenge and was asked a question about the background of Mona Lisa's painting.

Steve did not know the correct answer so Jane had to come up with one herself. She took her own sweet time to figure out the answer, which was 'Winding Road', after eliminating all the other options, and won $110,000.

Jane revealed that she used to be in the Navy for 13 years and started flipping houses by learning the skill from YouTube. She needed the money to buy a truck to help her with moving the plywood and also planned to use the money to go on a tour with her sons aged 10 and 4.

What happened on the NBC series premiere of The Wheel?

In the game show, five celebrities, each expert in one field, were brought to the show to help three contestants win money by answering MCQ-based questions correctly.

If the wheel's arrow landed on the subject expert, the contestant (who had a 1 in 3 chance of playing for each question through the wheel) had to play for $10,000 and if it landed on anyone else, the prize money was to be reduced to $5,000 per answer.

Also, one expert was blocked and the contestant would lose their turn if they landed on the blocked expert. Sam, a single mother of four from Los Angeles, wanted to win a lot of money from the show to buy a place for herself and her daughter. Sam had to clear six categories in order to win any prize.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! https://t.co/jlwd8QOtA6

She lost her first chance by answering a question about the 90s incorrectly. The Wheel gave her another chance and the arrow landed on the experts in the given fields three times in a row. After winning $45,000, Sam was unable to answer how many seats were up for grabs in the 2024 USA legislative assembly.

She answered "none of the seats," ignoring the advice of another expert who told her that the correct answer was "all of them."

A social worker from Sierra Vista, Tamika, was also unable to clear the political round while Jane cleared it and won $110,000.

The Wheel airs on NBC daily at 10 pm ET.

