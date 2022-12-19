The Wheel season 1 episode 1: Cat Cora, Todrick Hall and more celebrity guests to appear in the premiere

NBC's newest reality TV game show, The Wheel, is set to premiere right in time for the holidays. The forthcoming series will air with its pilot episode on December 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT.

The Wheel is a game show that revolves around answering wacky trivia questions. The series is based on the British series of the same name that first aired on BBC One in November 2020. So far, the British series has aired with three seasons.

The forthcoming NBC game show will feature all-new contestants that appear on every episode to battle it out to stand a chance and bag a cash prize of $100,000.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! https://t.co/jlwd8QOtA6

The official synopsis for The Wheel reads:

"The series features suspenseful high-stakes trivia, laugh-out-loud moments, and more than 50 all-star guests seated on a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel...Created and hosted by McIntyre, each hourlong episode follows six celebrity guests spinning, advising, and supporting charismatic Contestants as they endeavor to be the last one standing."

It continues:

"As the Contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise in a variety of hilarious and outrageous categories from candy and comedians to poker and politics."

In episode one, six celebrities will appear to lend their advice and help the contestant on The Wheel. With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to premiere, here's a list of those celebrities who will be appearing on the game show.

Christina Ricci and Amber Ruffin will be among the guest celebrities to appear in The Wheel episode one

Hosted by Michael McIntyre, every week six new celebrities will appear on the show to help and advise contestants as they try to win a huge cash prize on the new reality TV game show.

Titled The Wheel: Premiere, the celebrity guests who will appear in episode one are mentioned below:

Christina Ricci

Famed actress Christina Ricci is known for playing characters with a dark edge. She was the child actress who played Wednesday Addams in the 1991 adaptation of The Addams Family. She also recently played the role of Marilyn Thorhill in Netflix's Wednesday. Christina has also been a part of various horror films.

Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin is a famed comedian, television host, writer, and actress. She is also the host of her very own late-night show titled The Amber Ruffin Show that airs on NBC.

She has also been a writer for Seth Meyers' late-night show since 2014. Amber has also published two books titled You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacy and The World Record Book of Racist Stories.

Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall is a choreographer, singer and YouTuber. He became well-known after his appearance on season nine of the famed reality TV series American Idol. He was also a part of Celebrity Big Brother and The Greatest Dancer. Todrick also won the Shorty Industry Award for Best Use of Video.

Cat Cora

Cat Cora is a television personality, professional chef, entrepreneur and cookbook author. She is known for her role as the Iron Chef in Iron Chef America. She was also the co-host of the show, Around the World in 80 Plates. Cat was also the first woman to be in the Culinary Hall of Fame.

Mark McGrath

Mark McGrath is a famed singer. He is the lead vocalist for the rock band Sugar Bay. He was also the co-host of Extra and the host of Don't Forget the Lyrics in 2010. Mark was also a part of Celebrity Big Brother. He also hosted the second season of Killer Karaoke.

Steve Kornacki

Steve Kornacki is a famed journalist, political writer and television personality. Steve is the National Political Correspondent for NBC News. Steve has written articles for various publications like Salon, The New York Observer, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, New York Daily News, the New York Post, The Boston Globe, and The Daily Beast.

The Wheel will premiere on NBC on Monday at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes