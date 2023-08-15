How much money will Margot Robbie earn from Barbie? 

Margot Robbie starer, Barbie, is now the second-highest-grossing film of 2023. Made with a budget of $128 to 145 million, the film has managed to earn more than $1.187 billion worldwide so far. Since it is going to stay in theatres for some more weeks, there is a huge chance Barbie will become the highest-grossing film of 2023. It is just a few million away from $1.35 billion, which is the box office collection of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

According to Variety, Margot Robbie alone made $50 million in salary and box office bonuses from Barbie. Director Greta Gerwig will apparently receive a handsome bonus as well. Apart from Robbie, the film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Helen Mirren, and several others.

Following the release of Barbie, a number of records have been set/broken. The film had the biggest opening of 2023, the biggest opening by a female director, the biggest opening for a Toy-Based film, the biggest opening week for a Warner Bros. movie, and went on to set several other records.

The film has domestically earned $526.3 million and internationally earned $657.6 million. Overall, the total went to $1.18 billion. The only Warner Bros. movie that earned more than it was Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Barbie defeated Frozen II to become the second highest-grossing release in the history of production and distribution company.

Margot Robbie will alone earn an astounding $50 million from the project. The actress even produced the film through LuckyChap, her and her husband's production company. LuckyChap was established in 2014 by Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr.

During an interview with Collider, Margot Robbie predicted that the film would make $1 billion at the box office. Her prediction indeed came true.

She said,

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director. And then I gave a series of examples like, “dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,” that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years."

She continued,

"And I was like, “And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.” And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

According to Warner Bros., the official synopsis of the film reads,

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) comes “Barbie,” starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”) as Barbie and Ken,"

It continues,

"Alongside America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”)."

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie was released on July 21, 2023. It is one of the most successful films of the year.