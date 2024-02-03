How much are tickets to Brightside Music Festival 2024? Lineup, location, & all you need to know 

Brightside Music Festival 2024 is scheduled for April 27, 2024, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida. The festival's inaugural edition will feature the first 2024 performance of the reunited American rock band Sublime.

The 2024 edition, featuring performances by artists such as 311 and Story of the Year, was announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram page on January 31, 2024.

Tickets for the festival will be available starting February 2, 2024, at 10 am ET and can be accessed via the festival's official website. General tickets are priced at $69, while VIP tickets are priced at $199. All ticket purchases are subject to processing fees and service taxes, and international visitors may also be subject to currency conversion rate fluctuations.

Brightside Music Festival 2024 lineup and location

Brightside Music Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, an 87-acre venue that is the largest not-for-profit venue in Central Florida. The Fairgrounds trace its origins back to 1886 and currently experience an annual footfall of more than 200,000 people.

The Brightside Music Festival is being held on the same grounds, and the festival website states in its announcement,

"Summer comes early with the good-time vibes of the BRIGHTSIDE music lineup that includes Sublime, 311,Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Face To Face, Save Ferris, Unwritten Law, Zebrahead and more."

The announcement continues,

"BRIGHTSIDE will include one of the first announced festival appearances for the recently reunited Sublime--featuring original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson together with Jakob Nowell ((son of original singer Bradley Nowell)."

Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions, Co-producer of the festival, also made an statement regarding its inaugral edition, stating,

"This is one of those events you just get that feeling, something special is about to happen. The stars aligned perfectly on this festival and I’m absolutely stoked to be doing this with Sublime, 311, Goldfinger and the whole lineup in Orlando, Florida. The energy from the crowd singing along to every word at this one is going to be electrifying!"

The first lineup for Brightside Music Festival 2024 is given below:

Sublime

311

Goldfinger

Story of the Year

Face to Face

Save Ferris

Unwritten Law

Zebrahead

Sublime is an American rock band best known for their eponymously titled third studio album, Sublime, released on July 30, 1996, via Gasoline Records and Alley Records. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Brightside Music Festival's 2024 edition is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions and 101.1 WJRR radio station. Brew Ha Ha productions was founded in 2010 and is primarily dedicated to producing of beer oriented festivals. Aside from Brightside festival, Brew Ha Ha is also associated with the Craft & Beer Music Festival,

101.1 WJRR station is a radio station owned and operated by iHeart Media. The station was founded in 1962 as a classical music radio station by the Stereo Broadcasting company but transitioned to its present active radio rock format in 1993.

Brightside Music Festival will feature several experiences aside from the music performances, including but not limited to craft beer tasting, which will include craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider tasting.