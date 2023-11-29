Godsmack 2024 Vibez Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Godsmack 2024 "Vibez Tour" is scheduled to be held from February 15, 2024, to May 5, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be held with an aim towards intimate acoustic performances and will feature previously unreleased content from the band.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Bastian Du Cruz, via a post on their official Instagram account on November 28, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on November 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the password VIBEZ. There will also be a local presale starting on November 30, 2023.

General tickets for the tour will be available on December 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the band's official website.

The tour will start in Oklahoma and end in Maryland

Godsmack's new tour is focused on a small-scale intimate gathering model, similar to the Evening with Godsmack tour the band did 20 years ago.

Speaking about it in an exclusive interview with 99.1 PLR radio station, the band's frontman, Sully Erna, elaborated on the tour, stating:

"Let me just make this clear — it's not strictly an acoustic tour, but it is the acoustic vibe. So we're going to do a 'vibez' tour; that's what I think we're even going to call it: the 'Vibez' tour. And what it is, is it's gonna be GODSMACK stripped down in theater settings."

The singer continued:

"We're gonna bring a couple of additional musicians with us to fill it up — a keyboard player and an extra guitar player — and we're gonna not only play what we feel is the best of the GODSMACK songs that are translated well acoustically or like in a more vibey version —..."

The full list of dates and venues for the Godsmack 2024 "Vibez Tour" is given below:

February 15, 2024 – Catoosa, Oklahoma at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock Live

February 17, 2024 – Shawnee, Oklahoma at Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center

February 18, 2024 – Thackerville, Oklahoma at Winstar Casino - New Showroom

February 20, 2024 – Lubbock, Texas at The Buddy Holly Hall – Helen DeVitt Jones Theater

February 22, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

February 23, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Majestic Theatre

February 24, 2024–- Lake Charles, Louisiana at L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

February 27, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

February 29, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center

March 1, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Tennessee Theatre

March 2, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at The Louisville Palace

March 5, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Municipal Auditorium

March 6, 2024 – Richmond, Virginia at Altria Theater

March 8, 2024 – Durham, North Carolina at DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center

March 9, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina at Peace Center - Peace Concert Hall

March 10, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at Township Auditorium

March 13, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at Walt Disney Theater

March 15, 2024 – St Petersburg, Florida at Duke Energy Center for the Arts at Mahaffey Theater

March 16, 2024 - Miami Beach, Florida at The Fillmore

April 6, 2024 – Scottsdale, Arizona at Arizona Bike Week

April 9, 2024 – Valley Center, California at Harrah's Resort Southern California - The Events Center

April 10, 2024 – Inglewood, California at YouTube Theater

April 12, 2024 – Indio, California at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Events Center

April 13, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

April 15, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre

April 17, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midland Theatre

April 19, 2024 – Prior Lake, Minnesota at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

April 20, 2024 – Gary, Indiana at Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

April 22, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at Orpheum Theater

April 25, 2024 – Niagara Falls, Ontario at Fallsview Casino

April 26, 2024 – Windsor, Ontario at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

April 27, 2024 – Mount Pleasant, Michigan at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

April 30, 2024 - Erie, Pennsylvania at Warner Theatre

May 1, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hershey Theatre

May 3, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

May 4, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

May 5, 2024 – Oxon Hill, Maryland at The Theatre at MGM National Harbor.

Godsmack is best known for their eponymously titled second studio album, Godsmack, which was released on August 25, 1998. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 22 on the Billboard 200 album chart and remains the most successful album by the band to date.