Godsmack 2024 Vibez Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Godsmack 2024 "Vibez Tour" is scheduled to be held from February 15, 2024, to May 5, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be held with an aim towards intimate acoustic performances and will feature previously unreleased content from the band.
The band announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Bastian Du Cruz, via a post on their official Instagram account on November 28, 2023.
The presale for the tour will be available on November 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the password VIBEZ. There will also be a local presale starting on November 30, 2023.
General tickets for the tour will be available on December 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the band's official website.
The tour will start in Oklahoma and end in Maryland
Godsmack's new tour is focused on a small-scale intimate gathering model, similar to the Evening with Godsmack tour the band did 20 years ago.
Speaking about it in an exclusive interview with 99.1 PLR radio station, the band's frontman, Sully Erna, elaborated on the tour, stating:
"Let me just make this clear — it's not strictly an acoustic tour, but it is the acoustic vibe. So we're going to do a 'vibez' tour; that's what I think we're even going to call it: the 'Vibez' tour. And what it is, is it's gonna be GODSMACK stripped down in theater settings."
The singer continued:
"We're gonna bring a couple of additional musicians with us to fill it up — a keyboard player and an extra guitar player — and we're gonna not only play what we feel is the best of the GODSMACK songs that are translated well acoustically or like in a more vibey version —..."
The full list of dates and venues for the Godsmack 2024 "Vibez Tour" is given below:
- February 15, 2024 – Catoosa, Oklahoma at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock Live
- February 17, 2024 – Shawnee, Oklahoma at Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center
- February 18, 2024 – Thackerville, Oklahoma at Winstar Casino - New Showroom
- February 20, 2024 – Lubbock, Texas at The Buddy Holly Hall – Helen DeVitt Jones Theater
- February 22, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
- February 23, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Majestic Theatre
- February 24, 2024–- Lake Charles, Louisiana at L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles
- February 27, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium
- February 29, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center
- March 1, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Tennessee Theatre
- March 2, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at The Louisville Palace
- March 5, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Municipal Auditorium
- March 6, 2024 – Richmond, Virginia at Altria Theater
- March 8, 2024 – Durham, North Carolina at DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center
- March 9, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina at Peace Center - Peace Concert Hall
- March 10, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at Township Auditorium
- March 13, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at Walt Disney Theater
- March 15, 2024 – St Petersburg, Florida at Duke Energy Center for the Arts at Mahaffey Theater
- March 16, 2024 - Miami Beach, Florida at The Fillmore
- April 6, 2024 – Scottsdale, Arizona at Arizona Bike Week
- April 9, 2024 – Valley Center, California at Harrah's Resort Southern California - The Events Center
- April 10, 2024 – Inglewood, California at YouTube Theater
- April 12, 2024 – Indio, California at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Events Center
- April 13, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- April 15, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre
- April 17, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midland Theatre
- April 19, 2024 – Prior Lake, Minnesota at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
- April 20, 2024 – Gary, Indiana at Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
- April 22, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at Orpheum Theater
- April 25, 2024 – Niagara Falls, Ontario at Fallsview Casino
- April 26, 2024 – Windsor, Ontario at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
- April 27, 2024 – Mount Pleasant, Michigan at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
- April 30, 2024 - Erie, Pennsylvania at Warner Theatre
- May 1, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hershey Theatre
- May 3, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
- May 4, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- May 5, 2024 – Oxon Hill, Maryland at The Theatre at MGM National Harbor.
Godsmack is best known for their eponymously titled second studio album, Godsmack, which was released on August 25, 1998. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 22 on the Billboard 200 album chart and remains the most successful album by the band to date.