How much are tickets to EXIT Festival 2024? Lineup, dates, location, and all you need to know

EXIT festival returns in 2024 with a stacked lineup. The annual summer music festival held at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia, will take place from July 10 to 14, 2024. While the complete lineup for 2024 hasn't been revealed, the festival shared a list on December 16 of the first 24 acts that would perform in July. Tickets for all four days are available for €87 per person.

"Welcome to the most diverse start of a cosmic journey from 10-14 of July at our magical Petrovaradin Fortress with these first acts that will blow your mind!"

The 2023 festival had headliners including The Prodigy and Skrillex, as well as a closing act by the Wu-Tang Clan. But EXIT seems to have pulled out all the stops for their 2024 lineup, with household names including Black Eyed Peas and Gucci Mane set to perform at the event.

Tickets and announced lineup at EXIT Festival 2024

Tickets for EXIT begin at €104 + booking fees, giving you a general admission pass to all 4 days and 1 night of the festival. Buying five tickets at once will grant you access to the special price of €87, essentially giving you five tickets for the price of four. VIP passes for the 4-day event are set at €300 per person. Accommodation is available on the festival campsite from €40 onwards.

Apart from the aforementioned Black Eyed Peas and Gucci Mane, the lineup also includes guitarist Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine, a DJ set by the British producer Bonobo, Steve Angello from Swedish House Mafia, and the drum and bass band Rudimental.

The lineup also includes singer-songwriter Kenya Grace, singer-DJ John Newman, KlangKuenstler, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Barry Can’t Swim, Franky Wah, Mene, Iniko, the Exploited, Dub FX, Willy William, Ian Asher, Steve Angelo, Joker Out, Greek band Villagers of Ioannina City, Swiss thrash metal heads Coroner, and the all-female death metal group Nemesis.

The 2024 edition of the festival has been called EXIT Starseeds. The reason for kicking off the event on July 10 is to honor the Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla, who was born on that day. He will have a performance dedicated to him as part of events celebrating influential luminaries.

EXIT Festival was founded in 2000

The 331-year-old Petrovaradin Fortress was constructed in 1692 and has served as the EXIT Festival venue since 2001. More than 1000 artists play at over 40 stages and festival zones. The festival was first founded in the year 2000 and was held at Novi Sad's University Park. Initially created as a student movement to fight for democracy and Freedom in Serbia and the Balkans.

With over 200,000 attendees at the event in 2023, EXIT Fest 2024 is expected to be one of the biggest music festivals in 2024 as well. Fans are excited to see the rest of the lineup and expect a major artist to play for the closing act. Exit Festival's mission statement is: To achieve social change with music.

Officially proclaimed 'Best Major European Festival' at the EU Festival Awards 2013 and 2017, EXIT has also won the 'Best Overseas Festival' award at the UK Festival Awards in 2007, as well as the 'Best Summer Music Festival in Europe' title for 2016 by the European Commission.

EXIT festival, in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme, has also launched the Life Stream project. The project’s aim is to deal with critical environmental issues and help millions of people around the planet deal with the food crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.