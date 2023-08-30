"Novak Djokovic helped make Serbia and the Balkan countries heard in the world" - Bernarda Pera

American tennis player Bernarda Pera recently talked about her victory against Veronika Kudermetova at the 2023 US Open as well as meeting Novak Djokovic and what she thinks about him.

Pera defeated World No. 16 Kudermetova, 7-5, 6-4, in the first round of the New York Major, ending a four-match losing streak.

In an interview with Nova, the Croatian-born American reflected on the match, saying that neither she nor Kudermetova played that great.

"It wasn't the best match neither for me nor for her, but the first round is always the hardest when you get into a rhythm. Slow start, pretty bad... Both of us struggled throughout the match with some things, but I was a little better and in the end, I'm happy," said Pera.

Pera was asked whether she remembers the first time she met Novak Djokovic, who is known and loved in her country of Croatia as well as in Serbia.

"I met Novak, but I can't remember anything about the first time we met. We're okay. He's a legend, so we're okay. Novak and I are like a finger and a toenail. Novak is truly a legend," Pera said while laughing.

She also talked about Djokovic's popularity in the Balkans and how he's influenced the public since he arrived on the big stage.

"I think he is certainly more popular in the Balkans. Before, there was more basketball and football, and now tennis is even more popular than basketball at our region," Pera stated.

"He really raised the popularity of tennis in the Balkan countries, and he also helped make Serbia and the Balkan countries heard in the world," the 28-year-old added.

Novak Djokovic to play Bernabe Zapata Miralles in US Open 2023 second round

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic and Bernabe Zapata Miralles will play their first-ever head-to-head match-up on Wednesday, August 30, as the second match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic put on a show in the first round of the US Open, defeating Alexandre Muller in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, 6-3, in just over an hour and 30 minutes.

It was the Serb's first match in New York after the 2021 final against Daniil Medvedev, which he lost in straight sets.

With the win, the 23-time Grand Slam champion ensured he will be the World No. 1 after the US Open ends regardless of any other results, as Carlos Alcaraz cannot overtake him even if he defends the title.

Meanwhile, Zapata Miralles also didn't have any problems to best his first-round rival Ethan Quinn, winning in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, and ending a three-match losing streak.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis