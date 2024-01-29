How much are tickets to LaLaLa Festival 2024? Where to buy, lineup, location, & all you need to know

LaLaLa Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 23, 2024, to August 25, 2024, at the Jalan Haji Benyamin Sueb Arena JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta, Indonesia. The 2024 edition of the festival will be the return of the festival after five years of hiatus.

The 2024 edition will feature performances by artists such as Conan Gray, So!Yoon! and Reality Club, with more to be announced in the future. The announcement was made via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on January 28, 2024.

Tickets for the festival are currently available for purchase. Early Bird tickets are priced at an average of $114.4, while general tickets are priced at $129, $140 and $160. The prices of VIP tickets are $189.61, $231, $251, and $263. All ticket prices are subject to currency conversion rate fluctuations, service taxes and processing fees.

LaLaLa Festival 2024 current lineup

The festival has so far only released the phase one lineup of the event, with more to be announced at a later date. The most prominent artists in the lineup are Aurora, Temper Trap, and Sasha Alex Sloan.

Aurora is a Norwegian singer-songwriter best known for her debut studio album, All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend, which was released on March 11, 2016. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Norwegian album chart.

Temper Trap are an Australian band that rose to prominence with their debut studio album, Conditions, which was released on June 19, 2009. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 9 on the Australian album chart.

The full lineup for LaLaLa Festival 2024 is given below:

Conan Gray

Madison Beer

Sabrina Claudio

Sasha Alex Sloan

So!Yoon!

Friday Night Plans

Isyana Sarasvati

Raissa Angianni

Maliq N D'Essentials

Nadin Amizah

Reality Club

Goodnight Electric

Aurora

Bruno Major

The Temper Trap

Nothing But Thieves

10CM

Hitsu Jibungaku

Maria Taktouk

The Adams

Naya Yeira

Danilla

Gac

Eva Celia

The festival stated what it aims to achieve with its 2024 comeback in an announcement on its official website. The statement read:

"Desiring to make a positive contribution to national-foreign music and the spirit of Indonesian culture. Exploring the unexplored,and find the beauty of it."

The official ticket page further elaborates on the 2024 comeback of the festival, with its synopsis of the festival being:

"After a 5-year hiatus, Lalala Festival in Jakarta is making a highly anticipated comeback, reigniting the excitement in Indonesia's music festival scene. LaLaLa is formerly well-known as a forest festival renowned for its peaceful ambiance. Beyond being a conventional festival, LaLaLa 2024 is now a state of mind."

The synopsis continues:

"The festival seamlessly blends urban sanctuary vibes within the bustling heart of Jakarta with the enchanting allure of forest fantasy. We would like to invite our audience to discover their sanctuary, whether it's a fun moment, or a vibrant rhythm– these are their LaLaLa moments, found everywhere."

The official ticketing partner of Lalala festival is TIX.ID and the festival is managed by THE I Group company, an organisation dedicated to curating live music experiences and encouraging musical talent from the region.

The festival's past performers include artists such as Years & Years, The Internet and Honne. The upcoming edition of the festival is set to feature a diverse lineup, with the festival aiming to draw in a larger and more diverse crowd for the festivities.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.