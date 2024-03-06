How much are tickets to Sea Hear Now Festival 2024: Lineup, where to buy, dates, location, & all you need to know

Sea Hear Now Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 14, 2024, to September 15, 2024, at the Asbury Park beachfront in Asbury, New Jersey. The 2024 edition of the festival will be the 6th edition of the festival, having been first held in 2018 and annually ever since except for the 2020 edition, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sea Hear Now Festival 2024 is set to feature performances by Noah Kahan, Nora Jones, The Gaslight Anthem, and more. The edition was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on March 5, 2024.

The presale for the festival starts on March 7, 2024, at 10 am ET. Access to the festival can be gained by registering on the official website of the festival for access codes for the same. US-based patrons can use email or mobile numbers to register, while international patrons must use email to register. There will also be a Chase presale at the same time, which can be accessed exclusively with a valid Chase card.

Public tickets will be available on March 7, 2024, at 11 am ET only if tickets remain after the presale. 2 day tickets are priced at $265 for the general category, $470 for the general plus category, $770 for the VIP category, $2345 for the platinum category, and $9900 for the Ultimate category.

1 day tickets are also available and are priced at $160 for the general category, $310 for the general plus category, $410 for the VIP category, and $1240 for the platinum category, respectively. All tickets are subject to processing fees and can be purchased from the aforementioned official website.

Sea Hear Now Festival 2024 lineup

Sea Hear Now is returning this year with a stellar lineup, including headliners Noah Kahan and Bruce Springsteen (with his supporting band, E Street Band). Noah Kahan will appear at the festival after his We'll All Be Here Forever Tour as well as performances at festivals such as the Osheaga Festival and Shaky Knees Festival.

Bruce Sprinsteen and his E Street Band, on the other hand, will appear at the festival after wrapping up the first leg of their 2024 world tour across Europe and the UK.

The full lineup for Sea Hear Now Festival 2024 is given below according to dates:

September 14, 2024 (Day 1):

Noah Kahan

The Black Crowes

311

The Revivalists

The Hives

Grace Potter

Sierra Ferrell

Peaches

Guster

Ziggy Alberts

Robert Randolph Band

Joe P

Passafire

Sonic Blume

September 15, 2024 (Day 2):

Bruce Sprinsteen & The E Street Band

The Gaslight Anthem

Trey Anastasio Band

Norah Jones

Kool & The Gang

Action Bronson

Gogol Bordello

Larkin Poe

Joy Oladokun

The Aces

Eggy

Illiterate Light

Bertha

Sunshine Spazz

Rachel Ana Dobken

Aside from the music performances, the Sea Hear Now Festival 2024 will also feature surfing competition sessions for pro surfers, with participants listed below:

Audrey Igla

Balaram Stack

Cam Richards

Sam Hammer

Cassidy McClain

Rob Kelly

Pat Schmidt

Mike Gleason

Tom Ihnken

Jamie DeWitt

Logan Kamen

Cole Deveney

The Sea Hear Now Festival is organized jointly by Danny Clinch, Tim Donnelly, HM Wollman, and Tim Sweetwood. The festival is partnering with a number of major firms this year, including the consumer banking company Chase, the financial tech company Rakuten, and Verizon Communications.

Other partners include the non-alcoholic beverage maker White Claw, the iced tea company Twisted Tea, and the health care company XYZAL. Also present will be Mamitas Tequila and Tito's Handmade Vodka.