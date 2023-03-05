Convicted pedophile and disgraced Subway Spokesperson Jared Fogle's rise to prominence and ultimate downfall will be the subject of ID's highly-awaited documentary.

The three-part series titled Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster explores the crimes of the now-convicted Subway spokesperson and founder of the Jared Foundation. He, along with the former executive director of his charitable organization, Russell Taylor, attempted to groom victims.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of child p*rnography and child s*x crimes. Discretion is advised.

The former Subway representative shot to popularity after losing 245 pounds while consuming the chain's sandwiches, which were highlighted in advertisements as the brand praised his impressive weight loss journey.

However, the admiration for Fogle faded after his arrest in 2015 when he pleaded guilty to possession or distribution of child p*rnography charges and traveling across state lines to have commercial s*x with a minor. He is currently serving a 15-year sentence behind bars.

Jared from Subway is scheduled to air on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET.

Subway's disgraced spokesperson Jared Fogle's fitness journey began in 1998 while he was studying at Indiana University

Jared Fogle, a former Subway spokesperson, amassed a fortune of around $15 million from his appearances in the chain's promotional material, as per the Intelligencer. He gained notoriety in 1999 for his unusual approach to overcoming obesity by engaging in exercise and reducing his daily calorie intake from 10,000 to 2,000.

In 1998, while studying at Indiana University, Fogle claimed that he was at his heaviest, weighing 425 pounds. That's when he started his Subway diet by going out for a Subway sandwich twice a day for the next year, causing his weight to drop. As per the Los Angeles Times, he lost about 245 pounds following the Subway diet.

Reports state that for lunch, Jared Fogle ate a 6-inch turkey sub, a bag of baked potato chips, and a Diet Coke. Meanwhile, for dinner, he opted for a foot-long veggie sub and a Diet Coke. He reportedly stuffed his sandwiches with lettuce, green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, and pickles, topping them off with a bit of spicy mustard.

Fogle claimed that he got the idea for his infamous Subway diet after seeing a sign for the chain's sandwiches promising "Seven Under Six Grams of Fat." He skipped breakfast and restricted himself to a diet consisting of less than 10 grams of fat a day.

In a 2000 QSR Magazine report, Jared Fogle stated:

"Most people think of fast food as a way to gain weight, not lose it. But I discovered how to enjoy lots of fast food without all the fat."

Subway's Chicago-based advertising firm received Fogle's account through a franchisee in the Chicago region. The company then launched a local television advertising campaign as a test and finally debuted the first advertisement on January 1, 2000, introducing Fogle and his experience.

The initial test advertisements were successful, after which Fogle went on to participate in more television commercials and sponsored in-store appearances around the country. He spoke about the advantages of exercise and following a balanced diet. In the following years, he made multiple appearances in Subway campaigns and got some ground-breaking opportunities.

The wrongdoings of Jared Fogle and Russell Taylor surfaced a few years after the Jared Foundation was established

In 2004, Jared Fogle, the face of Subway, founded the charity Jared Foundation with the goal of talking to parents, educational institutions, and surrounding communities about the dangers of childhood obesity. However, a federal investigation that was prompted in 2007 made shocking revelations about Fogle and the former director of the Jared Foundation, Russell Taylor.

Reports stated that Taylor, who was charged with child exploitation, possession of child p*rnography, and voyeurism in 2015, pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison. Evidence found in his home, computers, and other electronic devices led the FBI to Fogle, who was subsequently arrested on grounds of distribution and receipt of child p*rnography charges.

That same year, Jared Fogle was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and receipt of child p*rnography and one count of traveling to engage in illicit s*xual conduct with a minor. He also agreed to register as a s*x offender for the rest of his life upon his release.

