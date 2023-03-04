After being falsely convicted of a double homicide in Kalamazoo County in 2002, 71-year-old Jeff Titus' life sentence was vacated earlier this year on February 24, over 20 years later. He was convicted of allegedly shooting two hunters named Doug Estes and Jim Bennett in a 1990 cold case. Both victims were fatally shot near the accused's property.

Jeff Titus' conviction was overturned after critical evidence and witness statements surfaced, alleging the involvement of an Ohio serial killer notorious for murdering outdoorspeople, including hunters. The information was never previously shared at his trial, which thus violated many of his rights.

ID's Jeff Titus: Killer In Question Part 1 further delves into the case against the former Marine, following up on all the recent updates made on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The synopsis states:

"Eleven years after the murders of two hunters in Kalamazoo, Mich., detectives charge suspect Jeff Titus with the crime, but one cop believes they have the wrong man."

"It should've never happened in the first place": Former Marine Jeff Titus released from Lakeland Correctional Facility after his conviction overturned

Jeff Titus, a 71-year-old retired Marine and police officer who wrongfully served more than 20 years in jail for a double homicide in Kalamazoo County, was given the opportunity for a re-trial and the chance to walk out of prison after U.S. District Court Judge Paul D. Boman issued an order.

Titus was found guilty of killing two hunters in 2002 despite crucial information concerning an Ohio serial killer's potential involvement being concealed throughout his controversial trial.

The case was taken up by the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic, which prompted the Michigan Attorney General's Office to launch an inquiry. The Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) of the office then uncovered evidence that was never disclosed to the defense during the trial.

The Detroit Metro Times reported that Assistant Attorney General John Pallas along with members of the CIU were praised for their efforts and groundbreaking discovery "in a multi-state, multi-victim investigation which involved the meticulous review of decades of documents" to discover new material in the decades-old case, which undermined "the integrity of the original conviction."

(After his case was covered on Killer in Question and After 22 years, Jeff Titus just walked out of prison a free man.(After his case was covered on Killer in Question and @Undisclosedpod , Jeff vowed not to shave or cut his hair until he won his freedom. So he is long past due for that now!!) After 22 years, Jeff Titus just walked out of prison a free man.(After his case was covered on Killer in Question and @Undisclosedpod, Jeff vowed not to shave or cut his hair until he won his freedom. So he is long past due for that now!!) https://t.co/k6DQPkyELA

The case against Jeff Titus and his wrongful conviction became the first occurrence in which the CIU uncovered new evidence that invalidated an earlier conviction and necessitated a new trial. This was the proper course of action, according to Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting, who supported the decision to free Titus.

After he was released from the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater, Michigan, Titus reportedly told a local news channel:

"It's been 22 years waiting for this day, and it should've never happened in the first place. I'm just over [ecstatic] and overjoyed to finally be out, where I can get out and do something. I want to see my grandkids, I haven't seen them, I want to see them."

Titus is now likely spending time with his family.

Sheriff's office concealed documents related to second suspect Thomas Dillon, who was found guilty of killing several others

The bodies of two hunters were discovered in the Fulton State Game Area (FGA) in Kalamazoo County in November 1990. Reports stated that there were no eyewitnesses to the murders, and the killer left no physical traces.

Jeff Titus was investigated thoroughly during the initial stages of the double homicide investigation, but was ultimately dismissed as a suspect, and the case went cold until 2000 when the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office reopened the investigation. Titus was arrested, found guilty, and given a life sentence in the years that followed.

The sheriff's office concealed documents related to Thomas Dillon, a second suspect who was found guilty of killing several other hunters and outdoorsmen. Dillon was arrested in the early 90s and entered a plea of guilty to five first-degree murder charges in Ohio. He was also a suspect in several other investigations. The serial killer died in prison in 2011.

Records also revealed that Dillon was identified by two witnesses as having been at the location of the crime scene on the day of the killings. Two of his coworkers said that the murderer took a pistol from each of them to be used while hunting on the day the bodies were discovered. The victims were reportedly shot with two separate types of firearms.

Moreover, it was revealed in previously concealed records that Dillon would travel long distances to carry out his killings, scooping up spent bullet casings that could be used as evidence. He also admitted to committing murders that occurred both a week before and a week after the Kalamazoo County killings.

