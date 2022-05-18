How did murder suspect Walter Hill know the Gwinnett brothers? A&E series The First 48 to revisit the case

In Thursday's upcoming The First 48 episode, the dual murder of two brothers, Darius and Christopher from Gwinnett County, at the hands of their family friend Walter Hill, is to be explored in explicit detail.

The true-crime episode, titled Green-Eyed Monster, will premiere on A&E on May 19, 2022, at 9/8c. Here is the official synopsis of the upcoming episode this Thursday:

"In Gwinnett County, two brothers are murdered in their sleep; detectives suspect they were betrayed by someone they knew."

Gwinnett County Police @GwinnettPd GCPD is seeking tips from the public for the double homicide of Darius Myles and Christopher Smith on March 28th. Both men were found shot to death in their home in Lawrenceville. At this time, the motive is unknown. For more information click here: bit.ly/3rEYAMo GCPD is seeking tips from the public for the double homicide of Darius Myles and Christopher Smith on March 28th. Both men were found shot to death in their home in Lawrenceville. At this time, the motive is unknown. For more information click here: bit.ly/3rEYAMo https://t.co/nfpGzLFSon

How was Walter Hill related to Darius Myles and Christopher Smith from Gwinnett?

Walter Devron Hill murdered Darius Myles and Christopher Smith while they were asleep (Image via Facebook)

Walter Devron Hill was arrested in June 2021, more than two months after the fatal shooting of brothers Darius Myles and Christopher Smith. Hill, who used to be a family friend of the brothers, was charged with two charges of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Tyreene Brown drove from her north Gwinnett County home to her son's house near Lawrenceville on March 28, 2021 after being unable to reach them by phone. She used her key to gain access and discovered her two sons dead. According to the family, Darius and his younger brother Christopher were shot while sleeping.

Darius, who was 28 years old at the time, was a father of four children. According to his family, his brother, whom they playfully called CJ, had recently moved in with him. Christopher was the youngest of six children in the family.

According to reports, there were no traces of forced entry to the house. Brown said she and other family members were able to help investigators identify a suspect by providing information. The heartbroken mother later told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

"This person used to come to our house often, especially for Sunday dinner."

Darius Myles and Christopher Smith (Image via WGAU)

Even their sister Deja Myles was left heartbroken, as she declared:

“I’m hurting because my younger brothers are dead. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to think. My mother went from six kids to four kids in a matter of seconds.”

Investigators obtained enough evidence to secure a warrant for Hill's arrest about two weeks into June 2021, but it took some time for him to be detained.

Mrs. Brown and her family were relieved by the arrest. Apparently, they didn't feel safe at home until they returned to their own beds earlier that week. She even beefed up her home's security system out of worry that her sons' killer would target other members of her remaining family.

Two accusations of Felony Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault were filed against the 28-year-old defendant. Walter Hill is currently facing lifetime imprisonment at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

Crime Time Justice 🔎🔦📚 @sharkattack67

#voiceforthevoiceless Tomorrow I will be releasing a case on my blog called " Covering The First 48" This first case is brutal and senseless and covers the crimes of Apollo Ortega, a self professed Satanist. As always the case will be covered but the victims will be remembered. Tomorrow I will be releasing a case on my blog called " Covering The First 48" This first case is brutal and senseless and covers the crimes of Apollo Ortega, a self professed Satanist. As always the case will be covered but the victims will be remembered. #voiceforthevoiceless https://t.co/6S2tRP2pPI

Don't forget to watch The First 48's episode this Thursday, exclusively on A&E at 9/8c.

Edited by Atul S