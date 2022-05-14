Murdered by Morning Season 2 Episode 2: Where is Dane Williams' killer Philong Huynh now? 

Murder by Morning's upcoming episode titled Beyond Convention will bring to the forefront the gruesome murder of 23-year-old medical intern Dane Williams by a former medical student named Philong Huynh. The episode will premiere on Oxygen tomorrow at 8.00 pm ET/PT.

In the true crime episode, we'll see through clippings of the investigation, police footage, and trial recordings how the gruesome incident came to take place and how the killer was arrested and prosecuted. The true-crime episode will also focus on Philong's current whereabouts.

TW: This article contains instances of violence and sexual assault.

What happened to Dane Williams' killer Philong Huynh now?

Dane Williams' murderer Philong Huynh was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment with no chances of parole. (Image via Oxygen)

Philong Huynh, a 41-year-old former medical student, was found guilty in June 2011 of murdering Dane Williams of Huntington Beach, who was in town for a trade exhibition. He is currently living life behind bars with no chance of parole.

The medical student administered drugs into Williams, who was already inebriated, and then killed him while having violent sexual intercourse with him without his consent. On August 12, 2011, he was condemned to life in jail without the possibility of probation.

Williams, who was 23 at the time, was last seen in San Diego in January 2008 with companions at a party in the Gaslamp District while attending the 2008 Action Sports Retailers Convention.

His body was discovered three days later in a Landis Street alley, just a few blocks from Huynh's residence.

The murder occurred while the defendant was engaged in sodomy and oral copulation with the inebriated victim, according to jurors who found the student guilty in a matter of three hours' time of the trial.

Dane's mother, Valen Williams, said she considered not speaking on the day of the trial because she didn't think Huynh was worth speaking to, but she changed her mind after realizing how much she missed her son. Tearing up, she said,

"I still expect to see him walk through our front door and I swear, sometimes I can still hear him say 'I love you' as I used to every single day. His love of life was infectious. Ironically, he would have helped you if you needed it. You are a predator, and in my mind, that is the worst offense. Dane is not coming back. You made sure of it."

The 23-year-old Dane Williams. (Image via Oxygen)

Semen found on Williams' remains were linked to semen found on a Navy Corpsman Jeremiah who came to testify months after Williams died in August 2009. Huynh was apprehended the following month, and ten years was added to his sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting Jeremiah.

According to defense counsel Terry Zimmerman, the defendant did not murder Williams. She reportedly claimed there was proof that Huynh and Williams were together the night the victim died, and that the defendant awoke next to the body and disposed it off in a location where it could be discovered.

Her claim was further proved by the deputy medical examiner and his superior, who evaluated the case and declared Williams' probable cause of death as suffocation during intercourse.

Huynh faces a significant danger of sexually re-offending if he is ever freed from prison, according to Judge Robert O'Neill. Following that statement, he now faces lifetime imprisonment, with no chance of release in the future.

Edited by Babylona Bora