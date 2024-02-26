How old is Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless? Age explored

Adam Newman is a prominent character in The Young and the Restless. Adam first appeared in the soap opera on April 24, 1995, as the son of Victor Newman and Hope Wilson.

Adamis was raised in Kansas by his mother. While growing up, he did not know of his true parentage, with his father, Victor, remaining a mystery until later in his life. The character has been through significant changes and has been played by different actors over the years.

In 2008, Chris Engen took the role of an adult Adam but left after a year due to objections over his storyline. Michael Muhney then took over the character but faced controversy over a plot twist involving Adam. Muhney's portrayal eventually ended in 2014 and Justin Hartley stepped into the role until 2016. In 2019, Mark Grossman took over as the latest actor to play Adam.

How old is Adam Newman in The Young and the Restless?

Adam Newman was born in 1995. As of the current date in 2024, Victor Adam Newman, Jr. would be around 29 years old.

1995 was the same year Adam's parents, Victor and Hope decided to divorce. Following their divorce, Hope decided to leave Genoa City and return to Kansas, taking her newborn son, Adam Newman with her.

Hope remarried her ex-boyfriend, Cliff Wilson and Adam grew up without knowing about Victor until 2002.

Adam Newman's relationships in The Young and the Restless

Adam Newman's romantic relationships have been complex and filled with twists. His first romance was with Heather Stevens.

Adam's romance with Sharon Newman, his brother's ex-wife, took a dark turn when Adam abducted Sharon's newborn baby, Faith. Despite all this, Adam and Sharon fell in love, got married, and had to face other people's disapproval due to their complicated history.

Later, Adam married Chelsea Lawson. Despite being married, he continued to support Sharon through her struggles, including a mental breakdown that ended up in the burning down of the Newman ranch.

As of June 2022, Adam is in a relationship with Sally Spectra. Their relationship began with Sally's failed romance with Jack Abbott, leading her to connect with Adam. Despite warnings, Adam and Sally's professional lives turned personal. They faced challenges, including Adam breaking up with Sally for her career's sake. Sally dated Adam's brother Nick briefly but came back to Adam. These ups and downs have now ended up with Sally being pregnant with Adam's child.

Who plays Adam Newman?

Mark Grossman, who is 37 years old, currently plays the role of Adam Newman. He took over the role in 2019.

Before his role on The Young and the Restless, Grossman was a part of Freeform's Famous in Love. He also showcased his comedic talents in the coming-of-age film Get Big.

Viewers can watch The Young and the Restless on Paramount+ and CBS.