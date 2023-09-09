How old is Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah’s son? Girlfriend files for physical custody despite still being together

Actor Al Pacino welcomed his fourth son with 29-year-old producer girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, at the age of 83 years on June 6, 2023. Baby Roman Pacino turned three months old on September 6, 2023. The news of Noor's pregnancy made the news in May 2023. Since then, Pacino's old age and the couple's age gap have been a topic of discussion across the internet.

Recent reports and court documents indicate that Noor has filed for physical custody of their son. The filing of the report raised many eyebrows regarding the couple's relationship and led many to insinuate that they had split up.

However, Al Pacino's representative cleared out the miscommunication by confirming that the couple were very much still together.

Al Pacino's girlfriend files for physical custody of 3-month-old son

Netizens were stunned in May 2023 when it was revealed that Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah was eight months pregnant with the actor's baby. As mentioned earlier, the couple's 54-year age gap was a major topic of discussion when the news was made public. Some people felt that Pacino was too old to be a father. However, reports indicated that the actor was excited to become a dad again.

A month after the revelation, Roman Pacino was born on June 6, 2023 Cedar’s Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, making him the actor's fourth biological child.

The actor's other children are 33-year-old, Julie Pacino and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia Pacino. While he had Julie with acting coach Jan Tar, Pacino became father to the twins with actress, Beverly D'Angelo. It is worth noting that the iconic actor has never once tied the elusive knot.

Just after Roman Pacino turned three months old, court documents obtained by The Blast revealed that his mother Noor, filed for his physical custody. Pacino was requested to have joint legal custody and be allowed reasonable visitation.

There was no mention of any amount specified for child support money. According to The Blast, the document specified:

"The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

According to California law, having physical custody of a child meant that the child would stay with that particular parent. Reasonable visitation allows for flexible visiting hours for the other parent, which is worked out between both parents if they get along reasonably well. Joint Legal custody means that Al Pacino will have a say over the child's educational, medical, and other major decisions.

Alfallah's filing for physical custody sparked rumors about the actor having split up from the producer, the news was reported by many outlets. However, Al Pacino's representative clarified the news and confirmed that the couple were still together.

The Godfather actor and Noor Alfallah's relationship was revealed to the public when they stepped out together at Los Angeles' Felix Trattoria in April 2022. In September 2022, it was announced that the couple would collaborate professionally as Noor was set to be the executive producer for Al Pacino's new movie, Billy Knight.

In April 2023, Alfallah took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, Al, and her friend Bennett Miller promoting Miller's art exhibition. Noor Alfallah was previously linked with 80-year-old Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, and 62-year-old billionaire investor, Nicolas Berggruen.