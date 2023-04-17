How old is Alexandra Grant? Age difference with Keanu Reeves explored as couple share rare PDA moment

Keanu Reeves recently attended the MOCA Gala 2023 with his longtime partner, 50-year-old Alexandra Grant on Saturday, April 15, 2023. While the couple is usually private about their lives and affairs, they were spotted sharing a rare PDA moment on the 2023 MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) Gala's red carpet.

The 58-year-old The Matrix star and his partner, an award-winning visual artist, held hands as they made their red carpet appearance in Los Angeles.

As they were getting snapped by the paparazzi on the red carpet, the couple k**sed as they continued to hold hands. Reportedly, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were equally affectionate throughout the night of the LA event. Grant wore a red gown with a floral pattern, while Keanu, who is often dubbed the "internet's boyfriend," donned a navy suit with a striped tie.

For the uninitiated, the couple was snapped at the 2022 MOCA Gala red carpet holding hands in June last year.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant went public with their relationship in November 2019

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship explored (Image via Getty Images/Robin L Marshall)

While Reeves and Grant have reportedly been dating since 2018, they went public in November 2019. The pair arrived together on the red carpet of the LACMA Art and Film Gala. However, per multiple media reports, the couple first met in 2009 at a mutual friend's dinner party and instantly clicked, keeping things platonic initially.

Alexandra Grant is an accomplished visual artist who has worked with various media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, film, and photography. Most of her work has been centered around translation, identity, dis/location, and social responsibility.

Alexandra Grant has also been a frequent collaborator of many artists, writers, and philosophers around the globe. This includes the likes of Channing Hansen, Hélène Cixous, Michael Joyce, and even her partner Keanu Reeves. Additionally, various galleries around the world have exhibited Grant's works.

Reeves is often affectionately dubbed as Internet's boyfriend (Photo via Getty/Lionsgate)

Reeves, on the other hand, is a renowned actor, having worked for almost four decades. Over the years, he has starred in iconic roles like Neo, John Wick, Ted "Theodore" Logan, John Constantine, and many more.

Some of the projects he has acted in include The Matrix series, the John Wick franchise, Bill & Ted movies, Point Break, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Speed, and Bernardo Bertolucci's Little Buddha, amongst others.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant, who have been dating for years, have an eight-year age difference. Since their public debut at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in 2019, the couple has made several more public appearances together. Interestingly, the John Wick star's relationship received a lot of public traction in 2019, with the actor's fans displaying their happiness on social media.

Keanu Reeves was recently seen in John Wick: Chapter 4, reprising his role as the formidable assassin. The film was the recipient of positive acclaim from critics and viewers alike. It also turned out to be the series' highest-grossing film worldwide, leaving behind John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. However, Chapter 4 is still behind the third iteration regarding gross collections in the US and Canada.

