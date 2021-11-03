How old is Charly Jordan? Influencer denies checking 'follower count' for party entry

Entrepreneur-model Charly Jordan has taken to social media, denying the allegations about her allowing only those with a high ‘follower count’ into her Halloween party. A TikTok video of two girls alleging the same had gone viral online.

The 22-year-old influencer has a huge following online across multiple platforms. She boasts a fanbase of 12 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined. Her Instagram bio also reads that she is the owner of organic smoking brand Smoke Roses and jewelry line Beauty In Pain.

A TikTok video under the username @denisestephaniee went viral recently, detailing her experience of attempting to get into Charly Jordan’s party. In the video, social media user 'Deni' claimed that Jordan forced people to show their 'follower count' on social media prior to entering her party.

Charly Jordan refutes recent claims made against her

Charly Jordan boasts over 4.7 million followers on Instagram. The social media influencer took to her Instagram stories, posting a picture that read:

“Lol at people lying bc they’re mad they couldn’t get into my party. Little girls on TikTok making videos saying we asked for follower count to get in. Absolutely not true. I was trying to let my friends in. Not all the randoms that showed up and destroyed my property and jumped my gate, which I’m now having to pay for. Why would I let strangers into my house? People are so rude.”

Charly Jordan takes to social media to deny 'follower count' allegations (Image via charlyjordan/ Instagram)

Adding to her Instagram story, the Las Vegas native posted a video of herself showcasing the damage that had taken place in her property. She showed her destroyed ping pong table, damaged lights, her grass being trampled on, and blood stains smeared on her yard’s wall.

Charly Jordan also mentioned that people were attempting to climb over her house gates to attend her party.

Jordan took to TikTok as well to address the allegations. She stated that guests were asked to showcase their followers list as:

“If Charly follows you, we’ll let you in.”

She added:

“Everybody misinterpreted that. I don’t give a f**k how many followers you have. If I don’t know you, I’m not letting you in.”

After Charly Jordan took to social media to defend herself, Deni went on TikTok, issuing a sarcastic apology.

Edited by Shaheen Banu