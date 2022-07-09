How old is Colin Farrill from The Bachelorette Season 19? Chicago native was the founding member of breakdancing club in high school

Colin Farrill is looking for love and a lifelong partnership on The Bachelorette. He will be joining the show alongside 31 other suitors to woo Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey during Season 19 of the reality dating show. 36-year-old Colin Farrill is one of the oldest suitors on the show.

The season is set to premiere on July 11, 2022, at 8 PM ET on ABC, with Jesse Palmer as the host. Gabby and Rachel last appeared on Season 26 of The Bachelor, that featured Clayton Echard.

More about Colin Farrill from The Bachelorette Season 19

A sales director from Chicago, 36-year-old Colin Farrill is currently working at Salesforce. Having sorted out his professional life, Farrill is now looking to work on his love life.

Farrill loves to travel and he is hoping to find someone who will love to “experience everything the world has to offer right alongside him.” He describes his ideal woman in his official bio.

“His perfect woman is self-aware, courteous and fun. She should have a good head on her shoulders, appreciate romantic gestures and, of course, be up for adventure.”

The suitor believes that “life is all about creating long-lasting memories” and wishes to find a connection that is “truly a partnership.” One of his pet peeves is people who “chew with their mouth open," a habit he finds cringeworthy.

Farrill would love to visit the International Space Station someday.

Farrill's career

Colin Farrill completed his BS in American History from Union College in 2007. He then attended Babson College and received his Executive Certificate in Business Administration and Management in 2009. While attending college, he completed an internship at Raytheon Missile Systems for two years.

Farrill then joined Vivo Capital LLC as Chief Financial Officer before moving to EMC. He has even worked in Cisco for three years as a Senior Account Manager. He has been the Head Agent for the Class of 2007 of Union College for the past 15 years, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Farrill is also an improv and sketch-comedy performer. He has been working with a talented group of people at The iO Theater for more than 10 years. His streak of creativity showed early in life as he became the founding member of the breakdancing club in his high school.

All about The Bachelorette Season 19

For the first time in the history of The Bachelorette, the show will not have one but two leading ladies - Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

After offering unwavering support to each other during a devastating dual breakup in the Season 26 finale of The Bachelor, the two women are now on a quest to find love together.

The show is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Executive producers of The Bachelorette include Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric, Peter Geist, Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville, and Jeff Thomas.

Tune in on Monday on ABC to watch the entire journey of The Bachelorette.

