How old is Craig Ferguson? Meet the comedian as he’s set to participate in Celebrity Name That Tune 2023

Celebrity Name That Tune is set to premiere on January 11 and will feature celebrities as they go up against each other one by one to guess the names of the songs while having fun and winning money for charity.

One of the 20 celebrities set to appear in the upcoming Fox musical show is the 60-year-old comedian Craig Ferguson. He is the host of The Late Night Show with Craig Ferguson and is Scottish-born and is participating in the show to win money for the Los Angeles National Food Bank.

Meet Craig Ferguson ahead of his appearance on Celebrity Name That Tune

Fox’s Celebrity Name That Tune is set to feature comedian, talk show host, writer, director, and producer, Craig Ferguson. The celebrity was born in Springburn, Scotland on May 17, 1962, and is currently 60 years old. He is famously known as the former host of The Late Night Show with Craig Ferguson.

Although he was born in Springburn, his family moved to Cumbernauld when he was in elementary school, and then he attended Cumbernauld High School. But when he was 16 years old, he dropped out of school and went to work as an apprentice electronics technician at a local factory.

The comedian moved to New York City in 1983 and worked in construction in Harlem, followed by working as a bouncer before deciding to move back to Scotland.

Before finding his footing as a comedian, the upcoming Celebrity Name That Tune contestant was a drummer for a number of bands in Glasgow including Night Creatures, Exposure, Ana Hausen, and the B*astards from Hell. After a failed attempt at comedy, Craig decided to create a character to use on stage.

He described it as:

"A parody of all the uber-patriotic native folk singers who seemed to infect every public performance in Scotland."

The character received appreciation and was a hit at the 1986 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The success he gained from the festival helped him land several small roles and found himself in the musical The Rocky Horror Show as Brad Majors in 1991, the festival further helped him establish himself as one of Great Britain’s leading comedians in 1994 before moving to Los Angeles the same year.

The upcoming Celebrity Name That Tune contestant appeared as Logan McDonough on Maybe This Time and got his big break with The Drew Carey Show as Mr. Wick. He further directed and wrote three independent films while on the show and won Best New Director at the Napa Valley Film Festival.

Ferguson has appeared in several movies over the years, including The Ugly Truth, How to Train Your Dragon, Kick-Ass, Winnie the Pooh, and many more. He often tours around the U.S. and Canada doing stand-up comedy. His comedy special, I’m Here to Help, was released on Netflix in 2013 and was nominated for the 2014 Grammy for Best Comedy Album.

Craig Ferguson is now ready to appear on Celebrity Name That Tune and will go head-to-head against Jack McBrayer as he attempts to win money for the Los Angeles National Food Bank. Other celebrities set to compete in the show include Chris Jericho, Adam Rippon, Todrick Hall, Sheryl Swoopes, Tisha Campbell, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Tyron Woodley, and Tiki Barber.

Joining them will be Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Jordin Sparks, Clay Aiken, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Andy Richter, Holly Robison Peete, Michael Ian Black, and Melissa Peterson.

Tune in on January 11, at 8 pm ET on Fox to see what happens on Celebrity Name That Tune.

Poll : 0 votes