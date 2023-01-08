Celebrity Name That Tune season 3: Meet the star contestants

Celebrity Name That Tune is all set to return and make stars guess which song is being played. As part of the Fox series, several celebrities will take part in the musical game show to win money for a charity of their choice.

Fox’s press release reads:

"The all-new season features challenging games that test the musical knowledge of athletes, musicians, actors, tv personalities, comedians and Olympians, all playing for their favorite charities."

Tune in on Wednesday, January 11, at 8 pm ET on Fox to watch Celebrity Name That Tune season 3.

Celebrity Name That Tune: Meet Craig Ferguson, Chris Colfer, and more celebrities ahead of the season premiere

Celebrity Name That Tune returns for season 3 with more "celebrities, music, and lots of money" for charity. As part of the upcoming season, several celebrities will compete against each other in the musical game show as they try to win the cash prize.

Chris Jericho

The American-Canadian professional wrestler and singer is set to participate in Celebrity Name That Tune. He hosts the Talk Is Jericho podcast and interviews some of the most well-known stars in the wrestling, entertainment, and comedy industry. He will be playing to raise money for Juvenile Diabetes Research and will compete against Adam Rippon.

Adam Rippon

The American figure skater is an Olympic medalist who won the 2010 Four Continents Championship. He is also the recipient of the 2016 U.S. National Championship and the 2008 and 2009 World Junior Championships. As part of the Fox show, he will try to guess as many songs as possible to win money for Pups Without Borders.

Craig Ferguson

The comedian, writer, and actor Craig Ferguson is famously known for his talk show The Late Late Night Show with Craig Ferguson and The Late Late Show. The 60-year-old Scottish-American comedian is set to compete in Celebrity Name That Tune to win money for the Los Angeles National Food Bank and will go up against Jack McBrayer.

Jack McBrayer

The 30 Rock actor and comedian gained exposure while on Late Night with Conon O’Brian. He is set to appear on the musical show to win money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Todrick Hall

The singer and YouTuber previously appeared on American Idol season 9 and made it to the Top 16. The choreographer gained fame post the show and currently has a large social media following. On Celebrity Name That Tune, he will be playing for Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids and will compete against Sheryl Swoopes.

Sheryl Swoopes

Sheryl was the first player to be signed by the WNBA in 1996 and is the recipient of three Olympic Gold Medals. She is also a three-time WNBA MVP. On the show, she’s playing for Back To Our Roots.

Tisha Campbell

The Uncoupled actress made her first television appearance at the age of eight on PBS’ The Big Blue Marble. As part of the show, she will play for the We Win Foundation and will go head-to-head against Elizabeth Berkley Lauren

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren

The Saved by the Bell actress worked as a model before making her debut on TV in Frog. She also appeared in Molly and Gina and is now set to compete in the celebrity musical show, where she will play for BABY2BABY and the Best Friends Animal Society

Tyron Woodley

The professional MMA fighter is a former UFC Welterweight Champion, whose record reflects 19 wins and seven losses. On Celebrity Name That Tune, he will play against Tiki Barber for The Good Fight Foundation donor fund.

Tiki Barber

The former professional footballer played college football for the University of Virginia and was drafted by the Giants in the 1997 NFL Draft. On the Fox show, he will play on behalf of United for ALICE by The United Way of Northern New Jersey.

Johnny Weir

The three-time national champion, two-time Olympian, TV commentator, and fashion icon is set to compete against Tara Lipinski, for Kyiv School of Economics: Humanitarian Aid Campaign for Ukraine.

Tara Lipinski

The former American figure skater, actress, sports commentator, and documentary filmmaker will participate in Celebrity Name That Tune and will be playing for the Amy Selkirk Breast Cancer Research Fund.

Jordin Sparks

The singer, actress, and American Idol season 6 Champion is set to compete in the upcoming season of the Fox show. She will be playing for The Forge for Families and will go up against Clay Aiken.

Clay Aiken

The American singer, television personality, actor, politician, and activist appeared on American Idol in 2003. He is set to play for the National Inclusion Project.

Amber Riley

The Glee actress, who won the most recent season of The Masked Singer as the Harp is set to appear on Celebrity Name That Tune. She will be playing for Black Women Lead as she goes up against Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer and Amber Riley were co-stars in Glee. Chris played Kurt Hummel in the show and is currently a New York Times bestselling author for The Land of Stories. He will be playing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation while on the show.

Andy Richter

The American actor, comedian, and writer is famously known for his role on the Late Night Show with Conan O’Brien and NBC’s The Tonight Show. He is set to compete against Holly Robinson Peete while trying to win money for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Holly Robinson Peete

The American actress and singer is known for her roles in 21 Jump Street and ABC’s Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper and For Your Love. She is set to compete on Celebrity Name That Tune to win money for HollyRod Foundation.

Michael Ian Black

Michael Ian Black from Reno 911! is an American comedian, actor, writer, and director. He is set to compete in the Fox show on behalf of the Mark Twain Library against Melissa Peterman.

Melissa Peterman

The American actress and comedian, who played Brenda Sparks in Young Sheldon and was the host of Person, Place, or Thing is set to appear on the Fox show. She aims to win money for the Diane DiSalvatore Nursing Scholarship Fund at St. Catherine’s University.

Tune in on January 11, at 8 pm ET to watch Celebrity Name That Tune season 3. Episodes of the same will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

