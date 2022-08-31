Who is Tara Lipinski from Guy’s Ultimate Game Night? Meet the 1998 Olympic champion

Food Network's new culinary show, Guy's Ultimate Game Night, is set to release on August 31. One of the celebrities appearing on the show as a contestant is 40-year-old Tara Lipinski, an internationally acclaimed figure skater who has been a 1998 Olympic Champion.

The upcoming show will feature celebrity contestants from different fields who will be performing fun culinary challenges to ultimately win the grand cash prize. The winning celebrity contestant will get to donate the cash prize to a charity of their choice.

Tara Lipinski of Guy's Ultimate Game Night started roller skating from a young age

Philadelphia-born Tara Lipinski started roller skating at the age of three in Sewell, New Jersey. At the age of nine, she went on to win the primary girls freestyle title at the United States Roller Skating Championships.

At 13 years old, Lipinski went on to become the first female skater to land a triple loop/triple loop jump combination—a signature element of her performances. She holds the record as the youngest person ever to become a US, World, and Olympic Professional Champion. Also at the age of 17, she won the World Professional Figure Skating Championships in 1999.

Her sports career's biggest highlight was winning the gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, which earned her the distinction as the youngest individual Gold Medalist ever in Winter Games history.

After making a great name for herself in sports, Tara became a commentator on NBC, NBC Sports, and Universal Sports. She also got to do her own primetime special, Tara Lipinski: From This Moment On, which later led to dozens of cameo TV appearances and acting roles on primetime series such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Malcolm in the Middle, Veronica's Closet, 7th Heaven, and The Young and the Restless, among others.

Talking about her journey from sports to television, Tara mentioned on her official website:

"The line from competing and skating and then performing as a professional and becoming an entertainer/actor was just a natural progression for me.”

She added:

“Acting has a very similar feeling to skating, and when I got roles based on my ability and not my name it was really satisfying.”

What is Guy's Ultimate Game Night all about?

Hosted by Guy Fieri and Antonia Lofaso, the show features celebrity contestants performing culinary tasks in a live studio. Guy's Ultimate Game Night is a mix of talk, culinary, and game shows.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The new game show puts a culinary twist on classic party games as the celebrity contestants compete in front of a live studio audience for the chance to win prizes for their favourite charity. Chef Antonia Lofaso assists with all the action of the competition, as the celebrities play with food in the hands-on challenge and test their culinary knowledge with trivia and word puzzles. They must stay on their toes as they never know what Guy will throw their way. Let the games begin!"

Viewers can watch Guy's Ultimate Game Night premiere on August 31 at 9.00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht