How old is Dame Prue Leith? Age and more explored as One Show guest apologizes over swearing on air

Great British Bake Off star Dame Prue Leith recently appeared on The One Show on Friday, March 8, to speak about her new show Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen. During her time on the show, the host, Alex Jones, asked her about the "brand new celebrity," her husband, being involved in her show.

"One of the things that is new on this programme, is a brand new celebrity, it’s your husband, John," she said.

Leith then stated that she was "p*ssed off" about it and replied:

"I know, I’m very frankly p*ssed off about it."

She then apologized for her comment as Jones told her that she could not swear since it was a "family show."

"I am sorry, I am very unhappy about it because he has turned out to be an absolute star," she said.

As per The Sun, Dame Prue Leith was born on February 18, 1940, and is 84 years old. She is currently married to a retired fashion designer, John Playfair. The couple met in 2011 and married in 2016, as per The Sun.

Prue Leith was married to Rayne Kruger till 2002

Before John, Leith, 84, was married to author Rayne Kruger from 1974 until his death in 2002 at the age of 80. Leith and Rayne shared two children, a son named Danny and a daughter, Li-Da. Danny is the MP for Devizes in Wiltshire, while Li-Da is a filmmaker.

As per The Sun, Leith's net worth stands at £85 million, and she is popularly known for being a judge on BBC Two's Great British Menu for 11 years. She then joined Great British Bake Off as a judge in 2017.

In her 2012 autobiography, Relish: My Life on a Plate, Leith mentioned that her long-standing marriage with Rayne Kruger began as an "affair," as per E! News. She reportedly stated that she had a 13-year affair with Kruger when he was still married to her mom's close friend Nan Munro. He eventually left Munro and tied the knot with Prue in 1974

Speaking about opening up about the same in her book, she appeared on Kate Thornton's podcast White Wine Question Time and said:

"I thought a lot about this and I thought, should I put everything in? Or shall I be discrete and careful? And I decided that the rule should be, if it's interesting it should go in. If it's boring it shouldn't."

Prue Leith and John Playfair are working together for her new show

Leith appeared on the March 8 episode of The One Show to discuss her new ITV cooking show, Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen. The show airs every Saturday morning and features Leith and her husband, retired fashion designer John Playfair.

As per The Sun, Leith mentioned that Playfair is an "absolute natural" in front of the camera as she said:

"Well, he turns out to be an absolute natural! I keep on wanting to say, 'Look, I’m supposed to be the telly star around here. I can see if we ever get a second series, it’ll be John Playfair’s Cotswold Kitchen and I’ll get a walk-on part."

The Great British Bake Off star also spoke to Yahoo! about her husband's involvement in the show and said that he's a "natural on television" as he does not take direction and "does what he feels like." Speaking about the viewers, she said she was "nervous" that what they would " really love about the show is John" and she wanted them to love both of them.

Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen released on February 24 and will comprise 10 episodes. New installments air every Saturday morning on ITV.