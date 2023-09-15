Prepare for the war of flavors as The Great British Bake Off returns with season 14

The Great British Bake Off is making a comeback on Channel 4 with a brand-new season. The premiere day of season 14 is set for Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The show announced this news on its Twitter account on Wednesday, stating,

"Bake a date in your diaries. Join Paul, Prue, Noel and Alison on Tuesday 26th September for the return of The Great British Bake Off."

Following some days, the fans in the USA will be able to watch the brand new season of the show. There has yet to be a confirmation on when the show will air its episode in the USA, but according to its history, it usually takes 3 to 4 days. In that case, USA fans can expect the upcoming season to premiere by September 29, 2023.

Television personality and actress Alison Hammon will be the new co-host during the upcoming season. Alison is best known for her appearance in Big Brother back in 2002. In addition to her, comedian and actor Noel Fielding will be on the stage as a host. Hammon shared the statement on social media after season 14’s premiere date was announced,

"Well, do you know what? I'm absolutely thrilled. I'm gonna be meeting the bakers very soon. I'm joining the Great British Bake Off. I'm so very excited. All my colleagues are absolutely speechless."

Additionally, Prue Leith, a restaurateur, television presenter, and cookery writer, and Paul Hollywood, a celebrity chef and television presenter, will judge season 14.

It's time to watch the trailer for The Great British Bake Off 2023

The Great British Bake Off's 14th season has been officially announced with the release of a trailer. This official trailer shows the new host as well as Noel and the returning judges for season 14. The description of the trailer reads,

“A brand new series, new bakers and a new host! Join Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond in the iconic white tent as The Great British Bake Off returns to our tellies. #GBBO is the ultimate baking battle where Britain's most passionate bakers compete to impress the judges to be crowned the UK's Best Amateur Baker.”

For the forthcoming season, no information has been released about the cast that will appear. Nevertheless, this season of the show is expected to feature many talented bakers who will be showcasing their skills to impress both the judges and the audience.

Last season, it was Dr. Syabira Yusoff who won the trophy. Three contestants, Yusoff, Abdul Sharif, and Sandro Farmhouse, battled it out in a fierce competition. In response to Yusoff’s win, Paul Hollywood said,

"Well done Syabira. She can be a bit of a risk taker with her flavours and it has worked. Some of the flavours we have never had in the tent before and [are] unlikely to have again, she is an incredible baker."

Prue Leith, the second judge of The Great British Bake Off, also shared his reaction,

"She is creative and she is careful, she practises like anything and she is imaginative, she just has the lot. She is a very skilful baker."

Be sure to watch the 14th season of The Great British Bake Off on Tuesday, September 26, on Channel 4.