What is Paul Hollywood’s net worth? Celebrity chef’s fortune explored ahead of Paul Goes to Hollywood season 1 premiere

Paul Goes to Hollywood will take viewers on a road trip from New York to Los Angeles in the upcoming show. Paul Hollywood, the 57-year-old baker and celebrity chef, is on tour and plans on stopping at iconic culinary places in the new Cooking Channel program.

In each episode of the show, Paul will take viewers around a particular city and help them indulge in the delicacies of the area. In New York, he'll be seen enjoying bagels, pizzas, and cheesecakes.

This is not Paul's first time on TV and he's been around for more than a decade and his impressive cooking skills have earned him an impressive net worth of $15 million.

The show’s description reads:

"Master baker Paul Hollywood is on a road trip from New York to Los Angeles, lapping up the scenery and cooking with some familiar faces along the way."

The show will premiere on Tuesday, December 6, at 10 pm ET on the Cooking Channel.

Paul Hollywood’s net worth explored ahead of Paul Goes to Hollywood

The 57-year-old celebrity chef and baker is best known for appearing as a judge on The Great British Bake Off since 2010. He has since then appeared in many of its spin-offs as well.

Paul was born in Wallasey, Cheshire, in 1966, and comes from a long line of bakers. While he initially trained as a sculptor, upon his father’s wishes, Paul joined the family business and started baking bread.

The Paul Goes to Hollywood star has worked in several international and domestic hotels as a head baker. As the head baker at The Chester Grosvenor, Cliveden, and The Dorchester, he started being recognized as one of the country’s finest artisan bakers.

He first appeared on television as part of Carlton Food Network and Taste as a co-presenter with James Martin. Paul went on to appear in many shows after that, including GBBO as well as its American version, The Great American Baking Show.

Both of these shows have spin-offs of their own, during which Paul has appeared as a judge alongside Leith Prue. When the show aired on the BBC, the judge reportedly earned £100,000 per series, and when the show moved to Channel 4, it was claimed that his salary increased to £400,000 a year.

The Paul Goes to Hollywood star has previously appeared as a solo character in many shows by his name, including Pies and Puds, Bread, and Hollywood City Bakes. These shows portrayed his passion for cooking and automobiles.

The celebrity chef has also made a name for himself in the literary field and is the author of a best-selling book titled 100 Great Breads. The book has been published in 10 countries and is translated into seven languages, the sale of which adds to his net worth.

His other literary works include How To Bake, which was also a best seller, Paul Hollywood’s British Baking, followed by The Weekend Baker, and A Bakers Life which was published in 2017.

In 2004, the Paul Goes to Hollywood star purchased a Grade-I listed Medieval home which he later sold in 2016. Sources claim that the property was remortgaged in 2014 for £600,000.

The television personality currently lives in an £800,000 Grade-II listed farmhouse near Ashford in Kent. Paul’s collection of cars including £225,000 Aston Martin and a £100,000 Range Rover are also stored in the garage of his current residence.

Paul is now set to appear in Paul Goes to Hollywood, starting December 6, 2022, at 10 pm ET on the Cooking Channel.

