How old is Dana Chanel? Influencer responds to scamming allegations

Influencer and founder of Sprinkle of Jesus, Dana Chanel took to her Instagram profile today, responding to the scamming allegations brought forth against her. The Brooklyn-native was accompanied by her husband Prince Donnell as they denied ripping off consumers with products and services.

The 37-year-old, who is also the founder of Curl Bible is being investigated by Pennsylvanian regulators after they received several complaints from customers who claimed that they did not receive the products they paid for, and that Chanel’s businesses misled them.

Lawsuits against Dana Chanel’s other companies have also been filed. Her company, Earn Company, which helps consumers build their credit and another company Alakazam, which helps business owners build their own mobile app, are currently being investigated as well.

The two companies are co-owned by Dana Chanel’s sister Cassandra April Olivera and her father Nakia Rattray. The two now stand as defendants alongside Dana Chanel.

Dana Chanel set to launch “Black Business Review Board” amidst scamming allegations

Dana Chanel, whose real name is Casey Olivera, was accompanied by her husband Prince Donnell as they denied the claims. In her video she said:

“Thank you so much for your patience, I’m afraid our silence has come off as some sort of an admission of guilt. It has always been our desire to be an example to Black business owners on how to deal with business discrepancies with professionalism and diplomacy.”

While denying the scamming allegations, her husband then added:

“We take all consumer matters very seriously. And to all our supporters and consumers, I’m asking you to stand at this time to vouch that we have positively impacted your lives. And also have confidence that you can patronize our businesses and receive quality services.”

As the two defended themselves online, they announced the launch of the Black Business Review Board which would “not just fight for the entrepreneur but fight for the consumer.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Dana Chanel has amassed over 796k followers on Instagram and also has her own YouTube channel where she often uploads videos along with her family.

Edited by Siddharth Satish