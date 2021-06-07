How old is Dick Van Dyke? Everything to know about the honoree at the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Legendary actor, comedian, and musician Dick Van Dyke was recently celebrated at the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors. The annual event honors artists for their lifetime contributions to American culture.

This year, the event recognized Dick Van Dyke alongside Garth Brooks, Debbie Allen, Midori, and Joan Benz for contributing to the performing arts. Dick Van Dyke has spent more than six decades in the entertainment industry. The award-winning actor took to Instagram to share his medallion.

Upon receiving his latest accolade, Dick Van Dyke shared to the Kennedy Center Honors that being a part of the honorees is like a thrill in his life.

“Many years ago, I was the host of a similar event held, as I recall, in private with the Kennedy family. I saw the care with which the recipient was chosen from an impressive list of nominees. Since the creation of the Kennedy Center Honors, just over 200 have been honored with equal care. Being included in that small, illustrious group, is the thrill of my life.”

The life and career of Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke was born to Loren Van Dyke and Hazel Victoria on December 13th, 1925, in West Plains, Missouri. He grew up with his brother Jerry Van Dyke in Danville, Illinois. Around 1944, Van Dyke quit high school to join the US Army Air Force, where he underwent pilot training during World War II.

After several enlistment refusals, he was appointed to serve in the Special Services Division for the US military. Towards the late 1940s, Van Dyke worked as a radio DJ and came across mime artist Phil Erickson. They performed as the comedy duo, “Eric and Van- The Merry Mules,” for few years.

Later, Van Dyke made his theater debut with Broadway Drama, “The Girls Against the Boys.” His breakthrough stage performances include “Bye-bye Birdie” and the Broadway version of “The Music Man.”

Van made his first TV appearance in 1954 with Dennis James’s “Chance of a Lifetime.” His film debut happened with a lead role in the movie version of “Bye Bye Birdie” in 1963.

He is best known for his iconic role in the musical fantasy drama “Mary Poppins.” He starred in CBS’ highly successful sitcom “The Dick Van Dyke Show” for seven long years.

Dyke went on to be a part of numerous TV and film projects over the years. His most remarkable TV appearances include “Jake And The Fatman,” “Diagnosis: Murder,” and “Murder 101.”

His prominent works on the big screen besides “Mary Poppins” include “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” “Fitzwilly,” “The Comic,” “Dick Tracey,” “Curious George,” and more recently, “Mary Poppins Returns.”

On a personal front, Van Dyke married Margerie Willett in 1948. The pair divorced in 1984. Van Dyke shares four children, Barry, Carrie, Christian, and Stacy, with Margerie. After his divorce, Van Dyke stayed with his partner Michelle Triola Marvin until she died in 2009. In 2012, Van married make-up artist Arlene Silver at 86.

His notable achievements

Van Dyke’s first notable Broadway performance in “Bye Bye Birdie” earned him the 1961 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He bagged a Grammys in for Best Children’s Album for "Mary Poppins."

He is also the recipient of four Primetime Emmys and one Daytime Emmy. He is a two-time Golden Globe Nominee for his roles in “Mary Poppins” and “The New Dick Van Dyke Show.” He has received a BAFTA for Excellence in Television.

He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7021 Hollywood Boulevard. Van Dyke is also the recipient of the highest honor from SAG, the Lifetime Achievement Award. He has also been recognized as a “Disney Legend.”

The latest Kennedy Center Honors is a new addition to Van Dyke’s many achievements. At 95, the actor is as eager to have an active career as ever. In a recent interview with CBS, the entertainer filmed his morning workout routine.

Although fans and admirers have shown concern over Van Dyke’s age and health, he continues to be in high spirits. He revealed plans to continue entertaining his audience and looks forward to hitting the century.

