How old is Ella Jones? Missing Washington teen sparks concerns online

Mount Vernon resident Ella Jones has been missing since January 6, 2024. A complaint was registered with the Department of Justice of the United States of America to launch an investigation. Online sources have stated that Ella is 14 years old.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is trying to find any evidence related to Ella's whereabouts and are additionally searching for leads to continue the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Arlington Police Department has also shared a post on Facebook, requesting help from the public to find Ella.

"Have you seen this child? 14-year-old, Ella Jones was last seen on January 5th, 2024. Please contact the Mt Vernon Police Department if you have any information regarding her whereabouts. Phone: 360-428-3211."

The current status of the investigation to find Ella Jones remains unknown and further updates are currently awaited from her family members and police.

Ella Jones has been missing since the beginning of January 2024

The missing report of Ella Jones has led to concern among netizens. A video shared by social media star Michael McWhorter revealed that Ella's full name is Ella Celeste Jones. The video featured a woman who claimed that Ella was her goddaughter.

The video additionally stated that Ella's height is around 5 feet, 5 inches, and she has brown hair and eyes. The woman also said:

"We're extremely concerned about her welfare and we've been searching relentlessly for her ever since we found out she was missing."

While the video went viral, the comments section was flooded with multiple reactions.

Netizens share their concern on the comments section (Image via tizzyent/Instagram)

The woman in the video said that following Ella's disappearance, they tried to get in touch with her friends and requested that they help if they knew anything. The family members expected her to return, believing that she was possibly hiding somewhere.

The woman stated that she talked to Ella's friends and continued:

"We started getting some really disturbing information that although her mom thought she had appropriate parental controls on devices and even though we'd actually limited access to herself home for quite some time, we were told by several of her friends that they were concerned she had gone with a man named Keith."

Ella Jones' family has never heard of Keith. Her friends also revealed that she was using Omegle, Discord, and Text Now to be in touch with Keith. Another friend of Ella's also revealed that she and Keith were once reportedly talking to each other on video call.

Possible sightings of Ella Jones revealed in the video

According to Michael McWhorter's video, Ella Jones' family members believe that she has possibly left somewhere with Keith. The video also stated:

"We have not recovered any useful information from social media, any of her friends, the school or anything like that."

However, the video disclosed that the family members received a reliable tip that Jones was reportedly spotted in a Community Transit bus at Stanwood, Washington, on January 9, 2024. She was allegedly accompanied by a young man.

The woman appearing in the video stated that they would be taking the help of social media to find Ella and requested everyone to share the video as much as possible.