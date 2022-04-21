How old is Elliot Grainge? Age difference with Sofia Richie explored as couple get engaged

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are now engaged to each other. The model announced the news through Instagram on April 20 and shared pictures of Elliot going down on one knee at the Four Seasons Hualalai.

The pair were surrounded by white flowers and candles provided by Uhiuhi Flower House on Kona island. The second picture featured a close-up of them kissing with a focus on the diamond rock he gave her.

The couple’s friends and family congratulated them in the comments section, including Nicola Peltz, who added a series of red heart emojis. Richie’s sister Nicole posted a picture of her and Sofia posing together on her Instagram Story.

About Sofia Richie’s fiancé: Age, career, and more

Elliot Grainge is 28 years old whereas his fiancee Sofia is 23 years old. They have an age difference of 5 years. Elliot is the founder of 10K Projects and he started the label by signing Trippie Redd and controversial emcee Tekashi6ix9ine.

The about page of 10K Projects states:

We're an independent record label featuring a community of artists, music enthusiasts, and purveyors of culture bound by an unflinching conviction that commercial success need not come at the cost of artistic integrity.

He was also featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and was honored for 10K Projects earning 18 gold and eight platinum/multi-platinum singles. His father Lucian Grainge is also from the music industry and has worked with Rihanna, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and others. Lucian is the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s relationship timeline

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are seen on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Bellocqimages/Getty Images)

Sofia Richie made her relationship official with Elliot Grainge on April 2021 on Instagram. The news surprised everyone following her split from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick in 2020.

Romance rumors between Richie and Grainge emerged in January 2021. They have been friends for many years and Elliot is a close friend of Sofia’s brother, Miles.

After they went public in April 2021, a source said that it would be nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.

Edited by Suchitra