How old is Eve Jobs? Age explored as Steve Job's daughter takes a dig at iPhone 14 on Instagram

Apple co-founder Steve Job's daughter, Eve Jobs, threw shade at the iPhone 14 post its launch yesterday.

Eve went on to social media to voice how the phone looks quite similar to all the iPhone series launched in the past few years. Sharing a meme on her Instagram story, the 24-year-old mocked the new phone’s design and said:

“Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today.”

Eve mocks the new iPhone 14 by calling it similar to all the previously launched ones. (Image via Eve Jobs/ Instagram)

Eve Jobs takes a dig at the newly launched iPhone 14 and the netizens agree with her opinion

Despite the company making several enhancements every year, there is a common agreement that the iPhones launched everywhere look the same.

With the iPhone 14's launch, even Eve joined the squad to roast the newly launched phone. Needless to say, a lot of netizens seem to agree with her as they, too, have seemingly had a similar opinion on the newly launched Apple product.

A Twitter user said that Eve's meme had helped them make their decision to buy the iPhone 14 "much easier."

Naruto @EpmireX Looks like Eve Jobs has something to say about the new IPhone 14 lmao. Imagine if Steve Jobs was still here, we’d have a whole different look at iPhone #AppleEvent Looks like Eve Jobs has something to say about the new IPhone 14 lmao. Imagine if Steve Jobs was still here, we’d have a whole different look at iPhone #AppleEvent https://t.co/fGgBRoNVOJ

RaneemAl @Alasmi062 I was debating, earlier this morning, if I should upgrade to iPhone 13 or 14. I guess Eve jobs has made the decision much easier! #Apple I was debating, earlier this morning, if I should upgrade to iPhone 13 or 14. I guess Eve jobs has made the decision much easier! #Apple

expert.genius ⛈ @mxntagues Not eve jobs slamming the iPhone 14 Not eve jobs slamming the iPhone 14

The Rakyat Post @therakyatpost Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve Jobs, throws some shade at the new iPhone 14 Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve Jobs, throws some shade at the new iPhone 14 👀 https://t.co/Cz4UxNWFjm

Holly Thornton @beachmamax2 twitter.com/yashar/status/… Yashar Ali 🐘 @yashar Eve Jobs, the daughter of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs, reacts to today’s iPhone announcement on her Instagram. Eve Jobs, the daughter of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs, reacts to today’s iPhone announcement on her Instagram. https://t.co/bfn2VtbpsA Good to know. I just got a 13 Pro in July because I lost my other phone, and I was bummed that my new phone was already going to be “outdated”. Looks like I’m good. Good to know. I just got a 13 Pro in July because I lost my other phone, and I was bummed that my new phone was already going to be “outdated”. Looks like I’m good. 😁 twitter.com/yashar/status/…

Eve was 13 when her father, Steve Jobs, passed away

It was in 2011, when Steve Jobs passed away due to a pancreatic tumor. At the time, Eve was just 13 years old. The youngest daughter of the legendary Apple co-founder is currently a 24-year-old and has managed to get all the fame through her successful modeling career.

Jobs has walked the runway for many luxury brands like Coperni and Louis Vuitton. She has also signed a deal with Louis Vuitton to feature in a digital campaign for the luxury brand.

Currently residing in Palo Alto, California, Eve is also an equestrian and she has participated in many competitions. She has also received plenty of awards for the same.

Steve Jobs' youngest daughter's net worth currently stands at $4.5 million.

Apple and the launch of the new iPhone 14

As Apple launched their new iPhone 14 yesterday, Jobs' daughter was particularly disappointed by the same design as the iPhone 11, 12 and 13.

Apple @Apple Meet iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro. All that and more from the #AppleEvent Meet iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro. All that and more from the #AppleEvent

The new phone, however, has a crash detection feature, with a new chipset for all the iPhone 14 variants. Apart from this, the iPhone will also have a temperature sensor along with a whopping 36-hour battery life.

Along with the iPhone 14, the company also launched an upgraded version of the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch 8 and Airpods Pro 2.

