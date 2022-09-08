How old is Eve Jobs? Age explored as Steve Job's daughter takes a dig at iPhone 14 on Instagram

Apple co-founder Steve Job's daughter, Eve Jobs, threw shade at the iPhone 14 post its launch yesterday.
Eve went on to social media to voice how the phone looks quite similar to all the iPhone series launched in the past few years. Sharing a meme on her Instagram story, the 24-year-old mocked the new phone’s design and said:
“Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today.”
Eve Jobs takes a dig at the newly launched iPhone 14 and the netizens agree with her opinion
Despite the company making several enhancements every year, there is a common agreement that the iPhones launched everywhere look the same.
With the iPhone 14's launch, even Eve joined the squad to roast the newly launched phone. Needless to say, a lot of netizens seem to agree with her as they, too, have seemingly had a similar opinion on the newly launched Apple product.
A Twitter user said that Eve's meme had helped them make their decision to buy the iPhone 14 "much easier."
Eve was 13 when her father, Steve Jobs, passed away
It was in 2011, when Steve Jobs passed away due to a pancreatic tumor. At the time, Eve was just 13 years old. The youngest daughter of the legendary Apple co-founder is currently a 24-year-old and has managed to get all the fame through her successful modeling career.
Jobs has walked the runway for many luxury brands like Coperni and Louis Vuitton. She has also signed a deal with Louis Vuitton to feature in a digital campaign for the luxury brand.
Currently residing in Palo Alto, California, Eve is also an equestrian and she has participated in many competitions. She has also received plenty of awards for the same.
Steve Jobs' youngest daughter's net worth currently stands at $4.5 million.
Apple and the launch of the new iPhone 14
As Apple launched their new iPhone 14 yesterday, Jobs' daughter was particularly disappointed by the same design as the iPhone 11, 12 and 13.
The new phone, however, has a crash detection feature, with a new chipset for all the iPhone 14 variants. Apart from this, the iPhone will also have a temperature sensor along with a whopping 36-hour battery life.
Along with the iPhone 14, the company also launched an upgraded version of the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch 8 and Airpods Pro 2.
