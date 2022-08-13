How old is Faith Jenkins? Divorce Court star set to welcome first child with husband Kenny Lattimore

On August 11, Faith Jenkins notified her followers of being pregnant with her first child. The American attorney revealed that she and her husband Kenny Lattimore are "expecting our greatest blessing yet."

Taking to Instagram, she posted an adorable picture of herself, Kenny Lattimore, and their dog, while the pet is holding a sweet poster that states:

Mom & Dad are getting me a human."

In the post, Jenkins said she was thrilled to soon have a little one in their arms. She noted:

"Kenny as I’ve told you countless times over the last three years I simply could not ask for a better husband and life partner and – now - father to our soon-to-be little human!! We cannot begin to express how thrilled we are for this next chapter in our lives!"

Everything we know about Faith Jenkins and her husband Kenny Lattimore

Faith Jenkins, 44, is an American attorney and legal personality who was previously known for being MSNBC's legal analyst. She has also worked as a television arbitrator on the Judge Faith TV Show that did not air after 2018.

She now works as a presiding judge and host in the long-running courtroom series Divorce Court. The television show revolves around disputes between couples who are going through separation and divorce. However, she is expected to leave the show in September 2022, after being replaced by Star Jones.

She also hosts a crime show titled Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins that investigates romantic relationships that end on a bad note. Jenkins is currently busy producing the second season of the show.

In her personal life, she is married to singer and songwriter Kenny Lattimore, with whom she tied the knot in Los Angeles in a ceremony at the First Congregational Church in March 2020.

The two shared some pictures from their special day and penned heartfelt words for each other. At the wedding, Faith Jenkins wore a laced-up strapless A-line gown with a long sheer veil. Lattimore donned a double-vested tuxedo with golden buttons.

Taking to Instagram, the attorney penned:

"Yesterday was an absolute dream! Stevie Wonder sang one of my favorite songs as I walked down the aisle to marry my true love—a man who continues to amaze me with his love, honor and leadership every day of our journey.”

On their second wedding anniversary in March this year, Kenny penned a long note for his wife with a throwback picture from their wedding day. Kenny said:

"A new beginning, like the dawn of a new day, that I’ve never taken for granted. Our anniversary may just be one day, but the celebration of our love and bond will last a lifetime! As the saying goes, every love story is special but ours will forever be my favorite. Happy Anniversary to my beautiful bride and love!"

Previously, the couple were transparent about seeking pre-engagement counseling. In 2019, Faith Jenkins took to Instagram to thank their wedding officiant DeVon Franklin for being one of their advisers.

In December 2020, Faith Jenkins spoke to ESSENCE, reflecting on her relationship with Kenny Lattimore. Recalling a "nice conversation with a nice person," she said:

“After our first lunch date, I didn’t leave saying, ‘that’s my husband... I left thinking it was a nice conversation with a nice person. Over time, I realized just how amazing of a person he is and that he was everything that I wanted.”

As for Kenny, he has a 19-year-old son, Kenny Lattimore Jr., with his ex-wife and singer Chanté Moore.

