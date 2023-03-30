How old is Jeff Leininger? Race to Survive: Alaska contestant once participated in another reality TV show

The premiere date of Race to Survive: Alaska is getting closer and closer each day. On April 3 at 11 p.m. ET, USA Network will premiere the show's newest episode and in the subsequent weeks, new episodes will be released every Monday.

The competition will feature multiple teams competing not only against each other but also against the unforgiving Alaskan coastline. In addition to receiving a prize of $500,000, the winner will also receive the title of being called the gritty survivor of tough Alaskan terrain. There will be contestant groups of two on the show in which they must endure Alaska's weather, wildlife, and wilderness.

Among the contestants is Jeff Leininger, who may be familiar to you from "World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji." Leininger was part of a show that required him to participate “in a series of grueling activities in a race around the globe” as per its description.

Jeff's son Hunter will also be taking part in Race to Survive: Alaska. This competition show will feature different competitors in a duo with different backgrounds.

Hunter Leininger and Jeff Leininger will appear together on Race to Survive: Alaska

The Race to Survive: Alaska will feature 16 contestants who will compete in pairs for six weeks for a chance to win the grand prize of $500,000 and the father-son duo of Jeff Leininger and Hunter Leininger will be part of the show. Originally from Orlando, Florida, Jeff currently resides in Canton, Georgia. He attended Valencia Community College for his studies.

He has held the position of Race Director at multiple companies, including Blue Ridge Adventure Race, Blairsville Extreme Adventure Race, Sea to Sea Expedition Race, Blue Ridge Ultra, Expedition Colorado, and A1 World Cup. In addition to owning AR Premier Events, he has completed over 100 expeditions and adventure races in his lifetime.

In his Facebook bio, he describes himself as “owner of three different businesses, an extreme athlete, a race director and the father of two amazing boys.”

The father-son duo are described in Race to Survive: Alaska as below:

“At 53 and 21 respectively, this father and son duo sits at the extremes of age in the competition with Jeff being the oldest contestant and Hunter being the youngest. However, don’t let their age fool you because they’re both highly qualified for a race like this.”

It states further:

“Jeff has been adventuring for most of his life and his son is following in his footsteps. Hunter was the youngest ever racer of this type at just 6 years old. Now, they’ll combine his dad’s wisdom with his energy and speed in the hopes of edging out their robust competition.”

In addition to this father-son duo, other cast members on this reality competition show include:

A brother-sister duo - Bella Crane (25) & Cason Crane (29)

Climbers and friends - Max Djenohan (33) & Christian Junkar (25)

Rock climbing experts - Favia Dubyk (34) & Genevive Walker (33)

The outdoors-loving couple - Brett Gatten (46) & Esther Sanderlin (40)

Brothers - Oliver Hoogendorn (25) & Wilson Hoogendorn (23)

Marital arts training partners - Hakim Isler (45) & Justice Norman (38)

Two friends who share a passion for adventure - Elizabeth Killham (36) & Robin Moore (45)

According to the Race to Survive: Alaska's press release,

"The contestants will traverse the harshest Alaskan landscapes, having to source their own food and water while charting their own path on previously unexplored terrain.”

The latest episode of Race to Survive Alask will air on USA Network at 11 p.m. ET on Monday, April 3.

Poll : 0 votes