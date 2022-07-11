How old is Joycelyn Savage? R. Kelly reportedly engaged to long-time girlfriend 

Following R. Kelly’s imprisonment for several instances of sexually abusing women and minors, it has now been revealed that one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, is engaged to the R&B singer. AllHipHop obtained court documents where the 26-year-old claimed to be his fiancée. The legal letter addressed to the judge pleaded for leniency ahead of his 30-year sentencing.

On June 28, R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years behind bars by a federal court in Brooklyn. The singer was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In a letter addressed to Judge Ann Donnelly, Joycelyn Savage claimed that she was not a “victim” as the “government has portrayed” her to be. She added:

“My relationship with Robert is amazing. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him.”

Savage also argued that R. Kelly is “not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She claimed that the 55-year-old is “very sweet, gentle, and kind.” She added:

“At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well.”

Joycelyn Savage's letter to Judge Ann Donnelly (Image via AllHipHop)

The alleged victim then went on to describe the convict as being “very passionate” about his music. She also described his character to be “positive, outgoing, and very generous.” She also claimed that what has been said about him by his other alleged victims “being held against our will is absolutely untrue.”

The fiancée added that she is “deeply in love” with R. Kelly and reiterated that she is not a victim.

She ended the letter by asking the Court to take this under consideration while sentencing Kelly.

Joycelyn Savage’s relationship with R. Kelly explored

Joycelyn Savage moved to Chicago with Kelly to pursue a career in music. Capital Xtra reported that she had cut ties with her family since turning 19 years old. Her parents insisted that she had been “brainwashed” and was part of a “sex cult,” which Savage has since denied.

In 2019, Savage came forward to narrate instances of abuse. She claimed in a Patreon post that Kelly commanded her to call him “master” or “daddy.” She added that he was “controlling” and would raise his voice against her.

Joycelyn Savage also called him a “monster” who left her pregnant. She also alleged that she ended up getting an abortion and forced surgery at his residence.

Along with Joycelyn Savage, Azriel Clary is also an alleged victim. She has not had any contact with her family since she turned 18. Clary, who is estimated to be 24 years old this year, went on to create a Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, which narrated the shocking abuse she allegedly faced at the hands of the R&B singer.

Kelly remains imprisoned and awaits another trial. In August, he will face child pornography charges in Chicago.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far