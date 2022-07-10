"He was done dirty": Boosie Badazz defends R. Kelly in animated rant, claims singer was over-sentenced with 30 years 

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz has taken a firm and animated stance over the 30-year sentence handed to singer-songwriter and convicted sex offender R. Kelly.

In an interview with VladTV on July 8, Boosie controversially proclaimed that Kelly was only given a harsh sentence because he is a rich African-American and that he had seen lighter sentences for murders.

The outspoken rapper said in a tweet:

"People getting 15/20 years for murder and he get 30!!"

Another part of the interview contained Boosie suggesting that Kelly should get a lighter sentence so that he can return to society and 'counsel' women on how to combat predators.

Earlier on July 1, Boosie tweeted:

“Get this man some help n some jail time but don’t give him a death sentence, 30 years!! Maybe he can get out one day n warn these young girls about older predators n make a difference? But 30 years like Come on world!!”

Details about the R. Kelly verdict and Boosie's reaction

To provide context, hip-hop and R&B star R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for abuse, trafficking, and racketeering-related charges last Wednesday. The singer was convicted on a total of nine criminal counts.

R. Kelly has faced abuse-related accusations since the 90s, with numerous sources accusing him of having exploitative relations with underage girls. He was also charged with possessing inappropriate videos of children. The allegations have since expanded to include trafficking along with sexual offenses.

According to NPR, the singer maintained his trafficking network by using both physical and psychological abuse to control his victims.

Prosecutors also alleged that he primarily preyed on underprivileged minorities, which meant there was less accountability for his actions from the authorities. Coupled with his money and fame, this allegedly allowed him to abuse various people for more than two decades.

In addition to his aforementioned reaction to the verdict, Boosie compared the heinous acts to murder and aggravated assault and claimed:

"[Kelly] wasn't tying them to the bed. He was masterminding b**ches!!! Older n****as do it all the time!"

While the rapper admitted that Kelly was in the wrong, he continued to emphasize how the sentence he has been handed is 'too harsh' and how people have escaped with 'probation' for similar crimes.

Boosie has gone as far as putting the blame on the parents of R. Kelly’s victims, posting a screenshot of a court document alleging that a 17-year-old girl’s mother engineered her relationship with the singer and actively misled him about her age.

Boosie also posted a video on Instagram which features him playing Kelly's music on a boat and bemoaning the sentence.

While Boosie's remarks are naturally set to cause controversy, R. Kelly's sentence does involve mandatory mental health treatment upon release. The treatment will include therapy for an unspecified sexual disorder and avoidance of all contact with anyone under 18 unless they are a family member or in a therapeutic setting.

Kelly is scheduled to face yet another federal trial in the Northern District of Illinois, where the indictment alleges that Kelly both produced child sexual abuse material and conspired with employees to corruptly win his 2008 acquittal. The trial is scheduled to begin on August 15, 2022. He also faces a similar trial in Minnesota.

