How old is Kaden? Fans praise American Ninja Warrior Season 14 winner who took home a $100,000 cash prize

This week, in American Ninja Warrior Season 14, five contestants made it to stage 3, an event that had never occurred before. If that wasn't exciting enough, 16-year-old Kaden powered through stage 4 and walked with $100,000 and the title of the last ninja standing.

During Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior, Kaden was the only contestant to make it to stage four. Although he could not complete the task in less than 30 seconds, Kaden received the title of "Last Man Standing." Besides that, Kaden was also the youngest contestant to make it this far in the competition.

Although Kaden might not have won $1 million, he walked away with $100,000. The task Kaden had to power through was a stage four tower. Kaden's timing was similar to Josh Levin's, but he beat the clock.

Fans who witnessed Kaden's brilliant victory took to social media to congratulate him on his win.

Kaden conquered the stage 4 course for the second time in a row in American Ninja Warrior

Kaden was the final contestant of the night. His family and friends cheered him on from the sidelines. In such a short time, at 16, Kaden is already making history. Kaden has become the first athlete ever to take on stage 4 twice.

Before taking on stage four, Kaden had to cruise through stage 3, which he managed to achieve easily. Kaden emerged victorious and advanced to the next round by clocking the fastest time of the night, wherein he completed stage 3 in just 04:37.

For the stage 4 course, Kaden had to power through and climb up a rope to the top and stop the clock. Kaden put all his energy and force onto the rope when he started. It looked more like he was running rather than climbing the rope. Sadly towards the end, his arm gave up, but the American Ninja Warrior star was adamant about reaching the top.

With seconds left on the clock for Kaden to win $1 million, he still had a few more meters to reach the top. Luckily for him, even after his time ran out, he had the opportunity to beat Josh's time limit. Ultimately, Kaden beat Josh and won the title.

Kaden hails from Castle Rock, Colorado, and he trains with Ethan Swanson and Jake Murray, his competitors. Before appearing on American Ninja Warrior, Kaden first appeared in American Ninja Warrior Junior 2. Kaden later competed in the second qualifying round in Season 13 of the series. He also put up one of the most impeccable runs that entire season. He was also one of the seven people to cross the V formation.

Fans congratulate Kaden on his win in American Ninja Warrior

Taking to Twitter, fans sent their hearty congratulations to the young climber. Some added that he made history by being the youngest and only contestant to complete stage 3 and stage 4 twice.

Lex||GENI’S GODDESS||#TUAS4 ☂︎ @lexiesdaisy For the 2nd year in a row Kaden Lebsack was the last ninja standing!! He didn’t win the million dollars, but he won the 100 thousand and that’s still so amazing!! What an incredible season!! #AmericanNinjaWarrior For the 2nd year in a row Kaden Lebsack was the last ninja standing!! He didn’t win the million dollars, but he won the 100 thousand and that’s still so amazing!! What an incredible season!! #AmericanNinjaWarrior

Katelyn Panzer @katelyn_panzer Congratulations to Kaden Lebsack for being the last ninja standing and winning $100,000! #AmericanNinjaWarrior Congratulations to Kaden Lebsack for being the last ninja standing and winning $100,000! #AmericanNinjaWarrior

Felix (MKDS) Mendez @MKDSmaster91 Congrats to Kaden Lebsack on becoming the last ninja standing for the second year in a row on #AmericanNinjaWarrior Congrats to Kaden Lebsack on becoming the last ninja standing for the second year in a row on #AmericanNinjaWarrior!

Ashley A @zeldybear 5 finishers and still nobody got the million?! Well congrats to Kaden for winning $100k for being the fastest tonight. #AmericanNinjaWarrior 5 finishers and still nobody got the million?! Well congrats to Kaden for winning $100k for being the fastest tonight. #AmericanNinjaWarrior

Brian Avery @leafsfan84 For the second year in a row, Kaden Lebsack is the Last Man Standing, and wins another $100,000. #AmericanNinjaWarrior For the second year in a row, Kaden Lebsack is the Last Man Standing, and wins another $100,000. #AmericanNinjaWarrior

Bill M @BillM06295148 #AmericanNinjaWarrior Kaden? That's where my $ is! Ok, I just wanna see his mom have a melt down. Kaden? That's where my $ is! Ok, I just wanna see his mom have a melt down. 😎 #AmericanNinjaWarrior

The other four contestants who undertook the stage 4 course were Josh Levin, RJ Roman, Jaw Lewis, and Josiah Pippel.

American Ninja Warrior airs every Tuesday at 8:00 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Edited by Sayati Das